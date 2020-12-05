Predicting the New Orleans Pelicans' starting 5 for the 2020-21 season

The New Orleans Pelicans missed the playoffs last season but their incredible chemistry and ball movement gave the league a taste of their caliber. Lonzo Ball's long-distance alley-oop passes to Zion Williamson made the highlights and their starting forward, Brandon Ingram, won the 'Most Improved Player' award last year.

The Pelicans had a lot of their games cancelled in the 2019-20 season due to the pandemic and were dealing with injury issues. Now, with their roster healthy, everyone expects them to be a major team in the Western Conference.

New Orleans Pelicans' predicted starting 5 for the 2020-21 season

The New Orleans Pelicans had an eventful offseason, they acquired Steven Adams from the Oklahoma City Thunder and traded one of their best defensive guards, Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks. The team got the Bucks point guard, Eric Bledsoe, in exchange for Jrue Holiday. They also got a new head coach, Stan Van Gundy. On that note, let's take a look at the New Orleans Pelicans' starting 5 for the 2020-21 season

Point Guard - Eric Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe was the point guard for the Milwaukee Bucks. In the major trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks, the New Orleans Pelicans received Eric Bledsoe. Bledsoe is a great defending guard, he can lock up players on the perimeter and earned 'NBA All-Defensive Second Team' last year and 'NBA All-Defensive First Team' in 2019.

💪 @EBled2 dropped 26 points on 83% FG in the WIN at Golden State!! #BestOfNBA pic.twitter.com/JG0XXIVF9G — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 31, 2019

Eric Bledsoe had a brilliant regular season and Bledsoe and Giannis Antetokounmpo often combined for high numbers. He is also a great three-point shooter at 34%.

Shooting Guard - Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball was added to the New Orleans Pelicans' lineup following the blockbuster trade which sent Anthony Davis to the LA Lakers. Lonzo Ball has shown incredible promise as a young point guard, he has excellent passing and averages 2 three-pointers a game on 35% shooting.

He was selected in the 'NBA All-Rookie Second Team' in 2018 has impressed people with his playmaking ability since his rookie year. He has developed great chemistry with Zion Williamson and their long-distance alley-oops often make the highlights.

Lonzo Ball with his 4th straight 20-point game!

21 PTS | 8 REB | 7 AST



Zo's average over those games:

23.8 PTS

8 AST

6.5 REB

4.3 3PT

1.5 STL

53% FG pic.twitter.com/KX2fn4a6NM — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 7, 2020

With Eric Bledsoe recently added in the lineup, the new head coach will have Lonzo Ball started as a shooting guard. However, we might see Ball and Bledsoe rotate for the same point guard position which will lead the way for a dynamic backcourt where both the guards can create shots for the team.

Lonzo Ball is a great fit for the New Orleans Pelicans as he has developed a chemistry with the rest of the players and can create shots for them knowing their strengths on the court.

Small Forward - Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram has put the league on notice after his drastic improvement in the 2019-20 season. He earned the 'Most Improved Player' award and got his first-ever All-Star selection in 2020. From averaging 0.7 three-pointers per game on 30% shooting, Ingram developed a consistent long-range shot and averaged 2.4 threes made on 39% shooting.

Ingram is versatile in his game and can play either forward position. Due to his mobility and shooting ability, we might see new head coach Stan Van Gundy play Ingram as a guard in rotations.

Brandon Ingram had four 30-point games in his first 3 seasons combined.



He has EIGHT already this season 📈 pic.twitter.com/G7hvR4hxeD — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 7, 2020

Often compared to Kevin Durant because of his lean frame and playing style, Ingram has a high ceiling ahead of him. He is just 22 years old and hasn't even hit his prime yet. Analysts believe he can lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a championship run in the future.

Power Forward - Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson

The first overall pick in 2019 out of Duke, Zion Williamson was a high draft prospect. Every team wanted him, and the New Orleans Pelicans selected him in the draft. At the tender age of 20, Williamson has made highlight plays and was in contention for Rookie of the Year and would have probably won it had he not gotten injured.

He played in just 24 games in the 2019-20 season where he averaged 22.5 points per game on 58% shooting. He usually plays as the power forward but is capable of playing as a small-ball center.

Third 30-point game for Zion



The rook has only played in 15 games so far... pic.twitter.com/JxN0ajxKUB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 2, 2020

Kevin Durant described him as a 'once-in-a-generation type athlete' while an anonymous college basketball coach labeled him a 'freak of nature'. His NBA debut was sensational, he went 4-4 from three and recorded 22 points in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Many people expect great things from Zion Williamson and are hoping he can one day take the New Orleans Pelicans to the NBA title.

Center - Steven Adams

Steven Adams

The New Orleans Pelicans acquired Steven Adams earlier in the offseason and he will be the starting center for the franchise. With most teams adapting to big men again, Steven Adams plays an important role in the New Orleans Pelicans lineup. At 6'11" and 265 pounds, he is a fierce rim protector. Adams playing the center along with Zion at the power forward would make this team a strong force in the paint, both offensively and defensively.

Adams has shown a great tendency for passing and would be perfect for kick-out passes to shooters. He is also great at catching lobs and finishing near the rim, his inside presence allows guards to move the floor more fluidly and he can be a great addition to the New Orleans Pelicans lineup.

