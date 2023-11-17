Predicting Top 5 Daily NBA Fantasy Performers | November 17

The 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament is back on Friday night with 11 games on the schedule. Some of the must-watch games include the New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers. Let's predict the top five fantasy performers for Nov. 17.

But before that, let's take a look at the top fantasy performers from yesterday. The NBA Fantasy's official X account listed Jimmy Butler, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Bam Adebayo, Nic Claxton and Mikal Bridges.

Based on our predictions for Nov. 16, we got Butler, SGA and Adebayo right. Chet Holmgren didn't have his breakout game and Brandiz Podziemski was limited to just 25 minutes.

Predicted Top 5 NBA Fantasy Performers - Nov. 17

There are a lot of options to choose from since the schedule is loaded with 11 games. On that note, let's take a look at five NBA players who will likely have a great fantasy performance on Nov. 17.

#5 - Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis had an awful game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night as the LA Lakers lost 125-110. Davis still contributed, fantasy-wise, with nine points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

With the Lakers facing the short-handed and rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, Davis is due for a bounce-back game. He's averaging 22.1 points, 11.6 rebounds. 3.5 assists and 3.4 blocks this season.

#4 - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has been Mr. Consistent for the Boston Celtics and fantasy managers this season. Those who drafted Tatum should be feeling pretty confident with how he's producing 28.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Tatum and the Celtics will be playing against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. The Raptors are likely throwing Scottie Barnes or Pascal Siakam at Tatum, who will likely have a regular game with the potential for a huge scoring night if Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis are not playing.

#3 - Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes is officially out of his second-year funk, averaging 20.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season. Barnes has been the Toronto Raptors' best player ahead of Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby.

With Siakam and Anunoby likely linked to trade rumors before the deadline, Barnes could have the full rein later this season. Look for Barnes to have a great night on both ends of the floor against the Boston Celtics.

#2 - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid has been on a tear to start the season, trying to prove that his NBA MVP win last season was not a fluke. Embiid is averaging 31.9 points. 11.5 rebounds 5.8 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. The Philadelphia 76ers also have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

Embiid is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks due to a sore hip. He still managed to put up 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his previous game despite the injury. He'll also have an easier time with the Hawks than the Boston Celtics.

#1 - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic remains the best fantasy basketball player in the NBA. Jokic is averaging a near triple-double of 30.0 points. 13.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game. His scoring has been up due to Jamal Murray's current injury.

Jokic and the defending champions will go against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas can get physical with "The Joker," but no one has really slowed him down. His worst performance of the season came in Game No. 2 when he had 22 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and nine turnovers.

