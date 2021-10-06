Ranking the top 5 centers in the Western Conference ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

In anticipation of the 75th NBA season (2021-22), we have been ranking the best players in the league. We drew up a list of the 10 best players heading into the new season as well as the top 10 players by position for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

In order to give more focus to players across conferences, we have also named the five best players across the five positions in both the East and the West. Trae Young, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid head the point guard, shooting guard, small forward and center position respectively in the Eastern Conference.

Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, correspondingly, ranked at the top of their respective positions in the Western Conference. The last of our rankings for the five best players at the center spot in the West is listed here.

#5 Jonas Valanciunas (New Orleans Pelicans)

Christian Wood (21.0 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 51.4% field-goal shooting in 2020-21) of the Houston Rockets would certainly have got a nod ahead of Jonas Valanciunas but then Wood’s season was restricted to just 41 games because of injury. Valanciunas was picked ahead of Wood in just the same way that Nikola Jokic won the NBA’s MVP award ahead of Joel Embiid.

Nonetheless, Valanciunas put up strong numbers for Memphis, going for career-bests in points (17.1 ppg), rebounds (12.5 ppg) and field goal efficiency (59.2%). Valanciunas was a big reason why the Memphis Grizzlies made it to the first round of the 2021 NBA postseason.

He has now been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, where it will be interesting to see him partner with Zion Williamson in the Pelicans frontcourt.

#4 Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns)

Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns made his first trip to the NBA Finals in 2021

The 2018 NBA Draft first overall pick gave a terrific account of himself right through the 2020-21 season. Ayton averaged a solid 14.4 ppg and 10.5 rpg while shooting a career-best 62.6% from the field for the Phoenix Suns. He was even better in the playoffs, posting 15.8 ppg and 11.8 rpg while shooting 65.8% from the floor as he anchored the Suns defense all the way through to the 2021 NBA Finals.

It can only get better for Ayton from heron. Given that he is still only 23, he is very capable of developing into a player who gives his team 20 points and 15 rebounds on a nightly basis. His first taste of the playoffs and of the NBA Finals will certainly push the big man on to great heights.

