Ranking the top 5 point guards in the Western Conference ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

We have already begun our countdown to the 2021-22 NBA season by doing a series of rankings of the best NBA players. From ranking the top 10 players in the league, to ranking the top 10 by position, we are also now ranking the top five players at every position in each conference. We started with the Eastern Conference, but are now moving to the Western Conference to rank the five best point guards in that half of the NBA.

#5 Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns)

Chris Paul made his NBA Finals debut in 2021

A first NBA title at age 36 would have definitely catapulted CP3 higher on this list, but that did not happen. Paul must therefore contend with his position as he heads into what is probably the final phase of his NBA career, having signed a four-year extension with Phoenix in August 2021.

Paul undoubtedly remains a solid point guard. He finished fifth in MVP voting for the 2020-21 season as he averaged 16.4 ppg, 8.9 apg while leading the league in free throw shooting efficiency (93.4%). However, Paul has had a history of injury or poor performances in the postseason. This was visible in the 2021 NBA Finals too, where Paul had a couple of ordinary games and turned the ball over a whopping 21 times (including a costly one in Game 4) in the six-game series. Whether he can correct his postseason record over the remainder of his NBA career remains to be seen.

#4 Russell Westbrook (LA Lakers)

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Russell Westbrook

A fourth NBA team in four seasons. Having played 11 seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Russell Westbrook spent 2019-20 in Houston and 2020-21 with the Washington Wizards. Whether a change of jersey, now that he is with the LA Lakers, will change his championship fortunes remains to be seen.

But Westbrook is a winner. He is the NBA’s ‘Mr. Triple Double’, having averaged a TD in four of his last five NBA seasons, including last season. He is one of the best rebounding point-guards and has a high winning percentage for his team whenever he stacks up a triple-double. The downside to his game is his shot selection, particularly his liking for shots from downtown in clutch situations. Playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, one will hope that he can play more as a spot-up shooter, who can relieve James of some of his playmaking responsibilities during the course of the game.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar