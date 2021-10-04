Ranking the top 5 power forwards in the Western Conference ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was at the top of our power forwards rankings in the Eastern Conference. He was followed by Julius Randle (New York Knicks), Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers), Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers) and John Collins (Atlanta Hawks) to make up the top five at the four spot in the East.

The rankings are being done in anticipation of the 75th NBA season that begins on October 19. We have already ranked the top five point guards, shooting guards and small forwards in both conferences. The power forward position in the Western Conference similarly has some of the most talented players in the league, but also consists of a few names who need to redeem themselves in the upcoming season.

#5 Aaron Gordon (Denver Nuggets)

Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets - Game Four

Although Aaron Gordon averaged just 12.4 ppg in the 2020-21 NBA season, and just 10.2 ppg with the Denver Nuggets after he was traded by the Orlando Magic in March 2021, Gordon is better than those numbers suggest.

He is an athletic (should have won the dunk contest twice) big man, who also showed he can play defense when he was assigned to guard Damian Lillard in the Nuggets’ first round matchup against Portland.

With Jamal Murray unlikely to be available at the start of the 2021-22 season, Gordon will have to team up with league MVP Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. to ensure the Nuggets don’t stumble early in the season. Gordon would also like more minutes on the floor (played only 25.9 mpg for Denver after being traded) so that he can present the best version of himself to the Nuggets.

Nonetheless, the Nuggets have shown they believe in the 26-year-old by signing him to a reported four-year, $92 million contract extension.

#4 Kristaps Porzingis (Dallas Mavericks)

Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis in the NBA Playoffs

On the basis of his regular season numbers – 20.1 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 37.6% shooting from long range – there is no denying that Kristaps Porzingis is one of the most versatile big men in the game. He is a true unicorn.

But a look at his playoff numbers, from the Dallas Mavericks’ matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021 NBA postseason, where Porzingis averaged a paltry 13.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg and shot below 30% from distance over seven games, and one understands the criticism that is hurled at the power forward.

The inconsistent form, coupled with the fact that Porzingis is injury prone, has proven to be the biggest hurdle in Porzingis delivering on his potential. Since being chosen as an NBA All-Star in 2018, Porzingis hasn’t featured at All-Star Weekend since. Porzingis could correct that anomaly with a dominant performance in the 2021-22 season and then maintain consistency in the 2022 Playoffs as well.

