"I want Iguodala" - Revisiting Max Kellerman's iconic Steph Curry snub amid Andre Iguodala retirement news

Andre Iguodala has retired from basketball after spending the past 19 years in the NBA. An elite defender and one of the Golden State Warriors' cornerstones over the past decade, Iguodala always got high praise for his versatile playing style, being among the best two-way players in the league.

A few years ago, former ESPN analyst Max Kellerman gave an interesting take on why he would prefer the veteran guard/forward to take the last shot, despite the presence of the best shooter of all time, Stephen Curry.

Here's what Kellerman said on "First Take" back in 2019:

"Of everyone on Golden State, Open shot? Fate of the universe on the line. I want Iguodala. That's right. And I know what that sounds like. And it is unfair to Steph, because so much defensive attention is paid to him.

"And I am not saying Steph is not a better shooter, he is way better shooter. Iguodala has got ice water in his veins."

Andre Iguodala was a key member of the Warriors' dynasty with five straight NBA Finals appearances (2015-2019) and three titles (2015, 2017, 2018). He also played in the Finals again in 2020, this time with the Miami Heat, before claiming the 2022 championship with Golden State.

Now, after 19 years spent between the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Warriors and Heat, he leaves the league to focus on other projects.

"He will run Mosaic, a $200 million venture capital fund that he just raised with his longtime business partner, Rudy Cline-Thomas," the New York Times writes.

Andre Iguodala talks winning NBA Finals MVP in 2015

Andre Iguodala in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals

Andre Iguodala was impressive for the Warriors during the 2015 NBA Finals series with the Cleveland Cavaliers, helping Golden State win the championship.

He had averages of 16.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 4.0 apg while guarding LeBron James. He was named the MVP of the Finals as the Warriors returned to the top after four decades.

Recently, Iguodala talked about the 2015 Finals MVP and whether he or Stephen Curry deserved it more. Curry had 26.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg and 5.2 apg in the series.

Iguodala told Gilbert Arenas on "Gil's Arena":

"I always say Steph did deserve [a Finals MVP] before the one he got. I did think he deserved one. So I always say if it was mine, cool. I know the impact I had on the game. I don't need anyone to tell me that I did. I’m cool with that, because my whole career was based on that.

"So I say all of that to say, man, I don’t even care, yeah Steph should have had mine. I don't really care, I think Steph should've had it."

Andre Iguodala retires after playing 1,231 games in his 19-year career, he averaged 11.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg and 4.2 apg.