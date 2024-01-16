Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | January 16, 2024

There are only three games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday, including the Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns. It's the third meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Kings winning the first two games. Let's look at the game preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 16.

Sacramento is on a two-game losing streak after back-to-back defeats to the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks. They are still fifth in the Western Conference standings with a record of 23-16.

Meanwhile, the Suns have won two games in a row heading into Tuesday's game. They beat the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday before a hard-fought win over the Portland Trail Blazers last Sunday.

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns game is scheduled for Tuesday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. It begins at 9:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports California, Arizona's Family 3TV and Arizona's Family Sports channel.

Moneyline: Kings (+180) vs Suns (-210)

Spread: Kings +5.5 (-110) vs Suns -5.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Kings -110 (o243) vs Suns -110 (u243)

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns preview

The Sacramento Kings won the first two games of the season against the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 8 and Dec. 22. It was the Kings fourth straight win over the Suns dating back to March 11, 2023, last season. The Kings have also won six of the last 10 games against Phoenix.

Tuesday's game is also the 248th regular-season meeting between the two since their first encounter back on Dec. 13, 1968, when the Kings were still called the Cincinnati Royals. The Suns are ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup with 143 wins compared to Sacramento's 104.

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns starting lineups

The Sacramento Kings have listed Keegan Murray as questionable due to right hip irritation. If Murray won't get cleared before tip-off, head coach Mike Brown is expected to use a starting five of De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Trey Lyles and Domantas Sabonis.

On the other hand, the Phoenix Suns are without two players – Bol Bol and Damion Lee. Head coach Frank Vogel will most likely stick to his starting lineup of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic.

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns betting tips

Kevin Durant has an over/under of 26.5 points, which is lower than his season average of 29.0 points per game. Durant has only scored more than 26.5 points once in his last four games. It's safer to bet on him to go under since he'll continue deferring the offense to his two co-stars.

Devin Booker is averaging 26.6 points per game and has an over/under of 26.5 points for Tuesday's game. Booker is favored to score more than 26.5 points, which is a safe bet to take. He has scored at least 30 points in his past two games.

De'Aaron Fox is slightly favored to go over 27.5 points per game against the Phoenix Suns. Fox is averaging 27.9 points per game this season, but has only scored 27.5 points or more once in his last eight games. He did score 32 points in his last game, so he might continue to have a high-scoring night in Phoenix.

Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns prediction

The Phoenix Suns are playing a lot better than the Sacramento Kings at the moment, so they are the favorites to win Tuesday's game at the Footprint Center. The Suns are starting to find their rhythm, while Sacramento is in the final game of a five-game road trip.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Suns will get the win, the Kings will cover the spread and the total will go under.

