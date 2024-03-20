Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 20, 2024

There are eight NBA games on the schedule for Wednesday, including the Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors. It's the second and final matchup of the season between the two teams. The Kings are looking for the series sweep against the Raptors for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Toronto put up quite the fight in their first meeting in Sacramento on Jan. 5. Pascal Siakam and Dennis Schroder were with the Raptors, but Immanuel Quickley had a team-high 20 points. Siakam and Schroder would be traded to the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets, respectively, at the deadline.

Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox scored 24 points apiece to lead the Kings to a hard-fought 135-130 win. Keegan Murray added 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Malik Monk scored 15 points and had nine dimes off the bench.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Doris Burke makes strange admission on live broadcast about kissing Domantas Sabonis' doll

Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors game is on Wednesday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It starts at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports California and TSN in Canada.

Moneyline: Kings (-600) vs Raptors (+460)

Spread: Kings -11 (-110) vs Raptors +11 (-110)

Total (O/U): Kings o231 (-110) vs Raptors u231(-110)

Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors preview

The Sacramento Kings are coming off an overtime win over the Memphis Grizzlies at the Golden 1 Center. The Kings will look to start a winning streak to stave off the Dallas Mavericks who are right behind them in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors are on a seven-game losing streak and have only one win in their last 10 games. The Raptors have already given up on the season after starting their rebuilding project.

The injury to Scottie Barnes didn't help their prospects of getting some quality wins with their new roster.

Also Read: "What Sabonis does to AD every time they play" - Anthony Davis' video from Kentucky's locker room resurfaces and has NBA fans in shambles

Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Sacramento Kings have three players on their injury report, two of whom are confirmed as out. Here's how Mike Brown could line up without Kevin Huerter:

PG: De'Aaron Fox | SG: Keon Ellis | SF: Keegan Murray | PF: Harrison Barnes | C: Domantas Sabonis

Brown's rotation shrinks to a nine-man, which will also include Davion Mitchell, Malik Monk, Alex Len and Chris Duarte.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors have six players out for Wednesday's game, including four of the five starters. Darko Rajakovic has no other choice but to use the following starting lineup:

PG: Bruce Brown Jr. | SG: Gary Trent Jr. | SF: Gradey Dick | PF: Ochai Agbaji | C: Kelly Olynyk

Rajakovic is also expected to dig deep into his bench and use players like Jontay Porter, Jordan Nwora, Jalen McDaniels, Javon Freeman-Liberty and Jahm'ius Ramsey.

Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors betting tips

De'Aaron Fox has an over/under of 27.5 points, which is higher than his season average. He has not scored more than 23 points in his last three games. He's favored to go under, so take the odds, and bet on him to not go past 27.5 points.

Domantas Sabonis is favored to go over 21.5 points against the Raptors. He has gone over 21.5 points in three of his last five games. Place your bets on Sabonis to score more than 21.5 points against a depleted Raptors frontcourt on Wednesday.

Also Read: RJ Barrett's brother Nathan dies, cause of death not revealed

Sacramento Kings vs Toronto Raptors prediction

The Kings are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Raptors despite being the road team. The Kings are playing much better than the rebuilding Raptors, who are also playing without their best player due to injury.

Oddsmakers predict the Kings to win and cover the spread and the total to go over 231 points.

Also Read: Toronto Raptors' Gradey Dick breaks silence on notorious jersey swap with Orlando Magic's guard