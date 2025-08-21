Slovenia vs Serbia Preview and Prediction - Aug. 21 | 2025 EuroBasket Preparation Game

Two European basketball giants, Slovenia and Serbia, are set to clash on Thursday as part of the preparations for the upcoming 2025 EuroBasket. The game will feature two of the biggest NBA superstars in the world today, Luka Doncic of the LA Lakers and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

Doncic has shown off the fruits of his intense offseason to be in better shape, as he looked unstoppable at times for Slovenia. However, the team hasn't been performing well, with just one win and four losses in their first five preparation games.

On the other hand, Serbia has been literally unbeatable with a 6-0 record heading into their final exhibition game before the EuroBasket tournament next week. Jokic, who had a busy offseason tending to his horses, has been making a statement on the court that he's still the best player in the world.

Slovenia vs. Serbia Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket Friendly

The basketball friendly between Slovenia and Serbia is on Thursday, Aug. 21, at the Belgrade Arena, with more than 18,000 people expected in attendance. It has a start time of 8:00 p.m. local time in Serbia and 2:00 p.m. EST. The game will be streamed live via Courtside 1891, which is FIBA's paid subscription platform.

Slovenia vs. Serbia Preview

Slovenia had a rough time in their preparations for the 2025 EuroBasket, starting with four straight losses. They finally got the win over Great Britain on Tuesday, with Luka Doncic putting up 28 points, six rebounds and 10 assists on 7-for-17 shooting.

Meanwhile, Serbia won its sixth consecutive game last Saturday against defending World Cup champions Germany. They have also beaten Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, Greece, Cyprus and Czechia heading into Thursday's matchup. Nikola Jokic played limited minutes, with Nikola Jovic leading the way with 22 points.

Slovenia vs. Serbia Preliminary Rosters for 2025 EuroBasket

Slovenia

Miha Cerkvenik

Luka Doncic

Gregor Hrovat

Robert Jurkovic

Martin Krampelj

Urban Kroflic

Edo Muric

Mark Padjen

Klemen Prepelic

Rok Radovic

Zak Smrekar)

Leon Stergar

Luka Scuka

Aleksej Nikolic

Alen Omic

Serbia

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Stefan Jovic

Vasilije Micic

Vanja Marinkovic

Aleksa Avramovic

Marko Guduric

Nikola Topic

Ognjen Dobric

Dejan Davidovac

Nikola Jovic

Tristan Vukcevic

Filip Petrusev

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Milutinov

Balsa Koprivica

Slovenia vs. Serbia Predicted Starting Lineups

Slovenia

G - Luka Doncic | G - Klemen Prepelic | F - Edo Muric | F - Gregor Hrovat | C - Alen Omic

Serbia

G - Aleksa Avramovic | G - Bogdan Bogdanovic | F - Nikola Jovic | F - Filip Petrusev | C - Nikola Jokic

Slovenia vs. Serbia Prediction

While Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic are expected to do what they are most known for, the depth and quality of their squads are different. Serbia has quite a roster of NBA players like Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nikola Jovic, Nikola Topic and Tristan Vukcevic.

Jokic and company get the win over Slovenia on this one to finish their EuroBasket preparations with a 7-0 record.

