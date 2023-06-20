Small Forward NBA Draft 2023 Prospects: Top 10 players ranked 

With the excitement surrounding the 2023 NBA draft, there are a number of small forward prospects who can make some noise.

Here are the top 10 prospects at small forward.

#10, Chris Livingston

Chris Livingston played only one year with the Kentucky Wildcats and averaged 6.3 points per game (42.9% shooting, including 30.5% from 3-point range).

Listed at 6-foot-6, Livingston has explosiveness to his game, especially in transition. He has a strong physical build that enables him to finish through tough contact. However, his perimeter shooting needs improvement as well as his defensive IQ.

#9, Julian Phillips

In his one year with the Tennessee Volunteers, Julian Phillips averaged 8.3 ppg (41.1% shooting, including 23.9% from 3-point range).

The 6-foot-8 forward has the size to be a consistent offensive presence at the wing position in the NBA. His decent frame can be developed into making him a legit defender to make his game complete.

#8, Jordan Walsh

Jordan Walsh played one year with the Arkansas Razorbacks, averaging 7.1 ppg (43.3% shooting, including 27.8% from 3-point range). The offensive numbers are not impressive. However, he has shown on a number of occasions that he has a jumper that can be worked on.

Walsh strives more at the defensive end as he has the capabilities to guard multiple positions with his speed and length. He is also one of the best explosive small forwards in this year's draft pool.

#7, Bilal Coulibaly

Bilal Coulibaly from France averaged 5.0 ppg (53.2% shooting, including 45.2% from 3-point range) while playing for the Metropolitans 92.

Entering the draft as a raw player, he does come with incredible potential due to his offensive skill set. He is a capable slasher with a midrange jumper. Coulibaly is a streaky 3-point shooter, which can be refined once he gets into the league. His defense is a standout with his length and lateral quickness.

#6, Brice Sensabaugh

During his one year with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Brice Sensabaugh averaged 16.3 ppg (48.2% shooting, including 40.5% from 3-point range) and 5.4 rpg.

Sensabaugh has a nice offensive package to his game. He has the size and strength to finish through contact and even the skillset to make consistent perimeter jumpers. However, he is also considered a defensive liability.

#5, Maxwell Lewis

Maxwell Lewis played two years with the Pepperdine Waves before entering the 2023 NBA draft. During his second year, he averaged 17.1 ppg (46.8% shooting, including 34.8% from 3-point range) and 5.7 rpg.

Listed at 6-foot-7, Lewis has the tools to make an impact at the wing position for an NBA team. He can provide spacing for any team with his quality shooting touch at the perimeter, especially for his size.

#4, Leonard Miller

Leonard Miller averaged 18.0 ppg (55.6% shooting, including 32.7% from 3-point range) and 11.0 rpg.

Miller has an upside with his offensive game but has showcased tremendous strides in defense, rebounding and making the extra hustle plays. He is a good pickup for any NBA team as he can make that immediate impact.

#3, Jett Howard

Under one year with the Michigan Wolverines, Jett Howard averaged 14.2 ppg (41.4% shooting, including 36.8% from 3-point range).

Howard has displayed his strength as an off-ball shooter that can help space the floor for an NBA team. His offensive upside is there, just needs further improvement. Howard also has the build to compete against NBA players, compared to the collegiate level.

#2, Cam Whitmore

At 6-foot-7, Cam Whitmore averaged 12.5 ppg (47.8% shooting, including 34.3% from 3-point range) and 5.3 rpg for the Villanova Wildcats.

Whitmore oozes that complete offensive game that NBA teams are on the constant lookout for. He is one of the more athletic wings at his position with the speed and size to counter NBA defenses. Whitmore has also shown he is a capable shooter at the mid-range and from 3-point range.

#1, Brandon Miller

Brandon Miller averaged 18.8 ppg (43.0% shooting, including 38.4% from 3-point range) and 8.2 rpg for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Listed at 6-foot-9, Miller is one of the highly-regarded players in his draft pool due to his electric shotmaking. He is able to create offense for himself with his size and handles. Besides his shooting, he is also one of the rebounders in the wing position.

He could add a few more pounds to give him options in scoring the ball down low as opposed to having to constantly rely on his jumpers.

Cam Whitmore talked about his possible fit with the Houston Rockets during the NBA draft combine

After finding out the Houston Rockets wanted to meet with him during the draft combine, Whitmore talked about how he would fit on the team during media interviews.

"They’re athletic type of guards who can score offensively and get guys involved, guards who can rotate one through five," Whitmore said. "I think it’s a great fit with the athletic type of young guys who can get the job done."

Whitmore is recognized as one of the best players in his draft class as he has showcased his versatile nature at the offensive end. He would make a nice addition to the Rockets' roster this season.

