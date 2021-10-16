Top 5 talking points from Brooklyn Nets' 2021-22 NBA preseason

The Brooklyn Nets offseason has been fraught with off-the-court issues, and the media at large is eating it all up. Brooklyn Nets players are attempting to downplay what's going on with the team, yet the media persists - as it should. We will see how much the Brooklyn Nets are affected by what they don't see as a distraction, yet as the Kyrie Irving story gets deeper and deeper, don't for a moment think this is over simply because Kyrie has been ruled out until he is fully vaccinated. What are the talking points heading into the season, and is it all about Kyrie Irving?

#5 Brooklyn Nets' expectations

You would think that the Milwaukee Bucks failed to win the NBA championship. The Brooklyn Nets are considered the favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference, and even with the Kyrie Irving drama, that presumption persists. The NBA and its fans have waited for the season to begin after such an unpredictable end to the season in regards to who represented the NBA in the Finals as well as anticipating the firepower of the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden are expected to dominate the NBA this season, and the only teams that have been mentioned as disrupting their quest for the first Brooklyn Nets' NBA championship is the aforementioned Milwaukee Bucks and also LeBron James, who led the Los Angeles Lakers. I'd add the Miami Heat, the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls to that mix, yet no team in the NBA has as lofty expectations as the Brooklyn Nets and everyone is speaking about it.

Nets Videos @SNYNets Steve Nash said he didn't listen to Kyrie Irving's Instagram live last night"I really want to focus on moving forward" Steve Nash said he didn't listen to Kyrie Irving's Instagram live last night"I really want to focus on moving forward" https://t.co/0ieBfcUjfQ

#4 Ben Simmons for Kyrie Irving trade talk

A Kyrie Irving for Ben Simmons trade is intriguing, but that's it

When the fallout happened with Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers and with the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving's status, the natural next conversation in a hot take world was to include the two in a potential trade. Stephen A. Smith, speaking about the trade, said Kevin Durant vetoed it, and subsequently walked back his words when the trade talk between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers was found to have never happened. The interesting thing about Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving is that both will be mentioned expansively as the NBA collective bargaining agreement negotiations speed closer. Trading two enigmatic starts for one another within the same division is not the most intelligent move for either franchise. Irving and Simmons are far too talented and would hurt either team returning to compete against it.

