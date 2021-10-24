3 biggest positives for Charlotte Hornets after their first two games of the 2021-22 NBA season

The Charlotte Hornets finished 33-39 last season and lost their last five games to end the year. Changes were made in the offseason, and the Hornets' start to the season was two wins without a loss. LaMelo Ball is a superstar in wait for the Charlotte Hornets, and as LaMelo goes, so do the Charlotte Hornets. That may not all be the case, as the Charlotte Hornets are rounding into a versatile unit ready to get out and run while also shooting the ball from deep with confidence. The Charlotte Hornets are a fun team to watch, and after two games, what's the take on why the Charlotte Hornets are 2-0?

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers

The Charlotte Hornets opened with a 123-122 come-from-behind victory vs. the Indiana Pacers. It was a game where the Charlotte Hornets came back from 23 down to offset 33 points and 15 boards from Domatas Sabonis, 28 points and 11 assists from Malcolm Brogdon and 27 from rookie shooting guard Chris Duarte. LaMelo Ball had 31 points, seven assists, and nine rebounds, and Gordon Hayward had 27 points and five rebounds to lead the Charlotte Hornets. Defensively, the Charlotte Hornets held the Indiana Pacers to 46% shooting from the field and 36% from the arc. Charlotte shot 43% from the field and 41% from the arc. Charlotte shooting 66% from the foul line was a negative, yet a 29-8 assist-to-turnover ratio was decent. The comeback included a 24-0 run by the Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In the Charlotte Hornets' 123-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miles Bridges led with 30 points and 7 rebounds, Kelly Oubre Jr. had 25 points, Gordon Hayward had 18 points, and LaMelo Ball had 17 and six assists. It was a sloppy up-and-down game where both teams had 18 turnovers. The Charlotte Hornets shot 52% from the field and 40% from the arc, while Cleveland shot 51% and made just 9 of 31 threes for 29%. Charlotte made 14-17 free throws for 82%.

#3 The Charlotte Hornets are a fun team

Getting off to a 2-0 start will have the fans in Charlotte thinking playoffs from the gate. Fans are privy to entertaining games where the Charlotte Hornets might not play the best defense, yet will get out on the break and splash three-pointers from way beyond the arc. Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball both have 30 point games already, and Gordon Hayward has been steady in both games. The Hornets are running at every opportunity and the bench was a big contributor in the comeback vs. the Indiana Pacers. Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego has a fun team to watch, and while his team will never be mistaken as great defensively, offensively, the Charlotte Hornets are explosive early - scoring 123 points in both games.

#2 LaMelo Ball is special

LaMelo Ball has NBA superstardom in his sights. He is 20 years old and could be an NBA All-Star this season. He is an electrifying player capable of 40 point games and triple-doubles and highlight reel plays and three-point daggers at the buzzer. He's averaging 24 points, six rebounds and six assists, is playing with poise, and seems very aware of his value to the Charlotte Hornets as well as the league. His opening night outfit was something out of the Matrix movies.

#1 The future is bright

It might be a while before the Charlotte Hornets break through and become a perennial playoff team capable of getting out of the second round of the NBA playoffs, yet for now, the Charlotte Hornets are right were they need to be.The Charlotte Hornets will surprise some teams with all of their youthful exhuberance and stylish flair, and if James Borrego can consistently get his young team to stay disciplined on both sides of the ball, there's no telling where the Charlotte Hornets will finish in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte resembles a Western Conference team in how it approaches offense and plays small on defense. That they are right there with the trends shows this team will be galvanized moving forward, and will learn from its mistakes.

