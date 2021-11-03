Ranking the top 5 players in the NBA currently

There is an NBA buzz this year that seemingly will last the entire season. As the top-notch exploits of NBA stars illuminate their talents for the NBA world to consume and speak on whether passionately or matter of fact, players will step up and perform accordingly. Many NBA surprises this year will combine with the constants fans are accustomed to seeing, and as the NBA year progresses, look for those on this list to have games to be discussed historically. That history is what drives NBA fans to the next moment that history will document. That being said, let's get to the top 5 players of the season.

#5 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis doing what he does best

Giannis will always be Giannis. With an average of 27.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 6 assists, a steal and a block per game, Antetokounmpo is not a player who will disappear on the floor. His Milwaukee Bucks are struggling a bit early at 3-4 (losers of their last 3), yet Antetokounmpo has been the constant, and the defending NBA champs will most likely pull it all together as the season carries on behind last season's NBA Finals MVP. He will not allow his team to continue this down trend, so expect the Bucks to go on a run before you blink twice.

#4 Kevin Durant is continuing his NBA dominance

Kevin Durant puts the moves on Jimmy Butler

Kevin Durant is doing all he can to keep the 4-3 Brooklyn Nets afloat until he and James Harden figure it all out and excel together in Kyrie Irving's absence. Numbers of 27.7, 8.9 boards and 5.3 assists on a blistering 58.3 from the field implies the Easy Money Sniper means business. He still has so much to prove to himself and his legacy, and that will be evident in how the Nets finish the season. Will Irving finally play or not? Durant will chug along as he does with no excuses in tow. There is a controlled rage to Durant's game, and as the NBA world scrutinizes his every move, it seems that Durant just gets better. Imagine him and Harden having monster triple-doubles in the same game and that's probably a reality soon to come.

