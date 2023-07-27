Top 10 MVP seasons in NBA history feat Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry

The NBA introduced the MVP award in the 1955–56 season and there have been 36 winners so far. Only 15 players have won multiple MVPs, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holding the record for most ever with six.

The trophy used to be called the Maurice Podoloff Trophy but the league changed it to the Michael Jordan Trophy last season. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was the most recent player to win the award.

With all that said, here's a closer look at the 10 best MVPs in NBA history. The criteria are based on player efficiency rating for the regular season and if it ended with a championship.

Here are the top 10 MVP seasons in NBA history:

#10. Nikola Jokic (2021-22)

Nikola Jokic had the best MVP season in NBA history if it's solely based on PER. Jokic's 32.9 PER in the 2021-22 season is the highest ever after he averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. in the playoffs, Jokic and the Denver Nuggets were out in the first round.

#9. Wilt Chamberlain (1965-66)

If the greatest MVP season is based on numbers alone, Wilt Chamberlain's 1966 campaign is the one. Chamberlain put up ridiculous averages of 33.5 PPG, 24.6 RPG and 5.2 APG. If steals and blocks were recorded back then, this season might have been higher on the list.

#8. LeBron James (2008-09)

LeBron James cemented himself as the best player in the world in 2009 by winning his first MVP award. James had 31.7 PER for this season, which is tied for third all-time, and averaged 28.4 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 7.2 APG, 1.7 SPG and 1.1 blocks per game. This season is only ranked at No. 8 because "King James" failed to win the championship.

#7. Steph Curry (2015-16)

Steph Curry is the only unanimous MVP in NBA history. Curry's 2016 season was ridiculous, averaging 30.1 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 6.7 APG and 2.1 SPG. He also had a 50-40-90 season with an NBA record of 402 3-point shots MADE. Just like No. 8, Curry is not higher on the list because the campaign didn't end with a title.

#6. Michael Jordan (1995-96)

Michael Jordan's 1996 MVP season was absurd because he just came off from a two-year layoff. Jordan also led the Chicago Bulls to a then-record of 72 wins in the regular season. He won his fourth NBA championship and had a PER of 29.4.

#5. Michael Jordan (1987-88)

Quite possibly the greatest regular season campaign ever, Michael Jordan's ascent to GOAT status started in the 1987-88 season. Jordan led the league in scoring, field goals made, free throws made and steals. He had a PER of 31.7, which remains third all-time despite happening more than 30 years ago.

MJ also won the Defensive Player of the Year this season. However, he fell short against Isiah Thomas and the Detroit Pistons in the playoffs.

#4. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1970-71)

Still known as Lew Alcindor at this point, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won his first of six MVP awards in 1971. He led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship while averaging 31.7 PPG, 16.0 RPG and 3.3 APG in the regular season.

#3. Shaquille O'Neal (1999-00)

Probably the most dominant MVP campaign ever, Shaquille O'Neal finally reached the pinnacle of his greatness in the 1999-00 season. Shaq won his first and only MVP after averaging 31.7 PPG, 16.0 RPG, 3.3 APG and 3.0 BPG on 57.4% from the field. He also won his first of three championships in 2000.

#2. LeBron James (2012-13)

Fresh off from winning his first NBA championship, LeBron James had the best season of his career. James averaged 26.8 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 7.3 APG and 1.7 SPG. He had a PER of 31.6 during this season, which is tied for the fourth-highest in NBA history.

Most importantly, James won his second ring after outlasting the San Antonio Spurs in the 2013 NBA Finals. The only reason why this is not the greatest MVP season ever is because they were on the brink of elimination.

Ray Allen had to hit arguably the greatest clutch shot in NBA Finals history to force a Game 7.

#1. Michael Jordan (1990-91)

The greatest MVP season belongs to Michael Jordan. It happened during the 1990-91 season, which is when Jordan won his first NBA championship. He averaged 31.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 5.5 APG, 2.7 SPG and 1.0 BPG, and had a PER of 31.6. The Chicago Bulls also had a playoff record of 15-2 during their run.

