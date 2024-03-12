Top 10 NBA players missing All-NBA selections due to 65-game rule in 2023-24 ft Joel Embiid

The NBA’s new rule of 65 games for players to become eligible for a big award or nomination has left several star players out of the list. Despite criticisms from every corner, a large chunk of NBA players and coaches have supported the idea behind the 65-game compulsion.

One of the biggest names of the 65-game compulsion was Joel Embiid losing his MVP nomination despite having a historic season. He has also lost his eligibility for other nominations such as All-NBA, All-Defense and MVP selections.

Here is a closer look at the players going to miss All-NBA selections due to the 65-game rule:

Top 10 NBA players missing All-NBA selections due to 65-game rule in 2023-24

#10. Darius Garland

Darius Garland is yet to establish himself as one of the biggest stars in the league, but he is quickly moving towards stardom. He has been a crucial part of the Cleveland Cavaliers success this season. However, his great season and the possibility of making a big nomination have been hampered by injuries.

So far, he has played only 40 of the Cavs’ 64 games this NBA season. In those games, he is averaging 18.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.3 rebounds.

#9. Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis has fairly been healthy this season, considering his history of injuries. Since being traded to the Boston Celtics, Porzingis has been having an excellent season. However, he is also out of consideration for any major award nomination this season.

Porzingis has played only 46 of the Celtics' total 63 games this season. He has been averaging 20.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 2.0 apg.

#8. Ja Morant

Given the fact that the league made it compulsory for a player to play at least 65 games to become eligible for any big nomination, Ja Morant was already out of consideration. He had been suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 NBA season. Moreover, his season was also limited by the season-ending injury.

Morant suffered a shoulder subluxation and tears that kept him out for a few more games. Later on, the Memphis Grizzlies star went through a season-ending surgery in late January.

#7. Bradley Beal

The Bradley Beal trade to the Phoenix Suns was one of the biggest stories this offseason. However, what could have been argued as the most lethal trio in the league was plagued by Beal’s recurring injury this season.

So far he has played only 35 of the Suns’ total 64 games this season. Beal has already lost his NBA's 65-game window to make any of the selections in any major category. This season, he has been averaging 18.4 points on 49.6% shooting from the field and 38.1% shooting from beyond the arc.

#6. Draymond Green

Draymond Green is crucial to the success of the Golden State Warriors. Green’s season this year has been interrupted due to his suspensions and injuries.

So far he has played only 39 of the Warriors' 64 games. He is already out of consideration for any selection this season. Green is averaging 9.1 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 5.9 apg.

#5. Jimmy Butler

Compared to last season, Jimmy Butler is not having a great campaign. In the last few seasons, the Miami Heat have played against every team in the playoffs as the underdog, but have come out on top in those matchups. Last season, the Heat went to the NBA Finals but lost to the Denver Nuggets.

Jimmy Butler has played only 45 of the Heat's 64 games. His window to make selections in any of the major categories is closed now. He is averaging 21.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 4.9 apg.

#4. Kyrie Irving

It can be argued that Kyrie Irving has not had a season that would typically be the witness of his offensive masterclass. However, so far into the season, Irving has not only shown ultra maturity but also his versatility to adjust his game accordingly.

So far, Irving has played 42 of the Dallas Mavericks' 64 games. The Mavs have 18 games left on their calendar. Even if Irving plays all the remaining games, he will not be eligible for a nomination in any category. Irving has been averaging 25.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 5.0 apg.

#3. Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray has been crucial for the Denver Nuggets' success. Without him on the roster, the Nuggets’ possibility of winning the title this season seems thin. Furthermore, the Nuggets star has also missed a lot of games this season.

So far Murray has played only 48 of the Nuggets' 64 games. He has also missed the 65-game window to be eligible for any selections. He is averaging 21.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 6.5 apg.

#2. Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell was ruled out of the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Phoenix Suns. With this game, he lost his credibility to be named for any renowned award. So far, the Cavaliers have played 64 games this NBA season. They have 17 games left in the season.

Mitchell has played in 47 of the Cavs' 64 games, with the game against the Suns being his 18th miss of the season. Mitchell has been averaging 28.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 6.2 apg.

#1. Joel Embiid

Before Joel Embiid went down with a knee injury, he was leading the MVP race by a large margin. The Philadelphia 76ers have already played 64 games this season and have 17 games left in the season.

The reigning league MVP has played only 34 games this season and even if he plays all 17 games, he will still be short of eligibility by 14 games. Before the injury, he was averaging 35.3 ppg, while shooting 53.3% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc.