Top 10 underrated players in NBA in 2023-24 ft. Jalen Suggs, Scottie Barnes & more

The first month of the 2023-24 NBA regular season is now complete. A few teams, like the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, are proving their title-favorite status, while other teams, like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic, have exceeded expectations early on.

At the same time, there are some NBA players who have made a great start to the season despite being underrated. Let's take a look at the top 10.

#10 Alex Caruso

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alex Caruso of the Bulls

Alex Caruso is trying to make a difference in a Chicago Bulls team that is struggling on both ends. He is averaging 9.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 2.2 apg on an impressive 48.0% from beyond the arc this season, which makes him one of the best two-way players in the league.

"He's a phenomenal player," Kevin Durant recently said about Caruso (via Bleacher Report).

"I don't want to even call him a role player; he's a guy you can plug with any lineup and he will make the right reads and right plays on the defensive and offensive side and the Bulls are lucky to have him," he added.

#9 Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris

He has been part of the Philadelphia 76ers' great start to the season with a 10-5 record. He is averaging 19.5 ppg and 6.4 rpg on 36.0% from three this season.

Harris has become the third option on offense after the departure of James Harden, behind Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, and appears to enjoy his role.

#8 Max Strus

Max Strus of the Miami Heat

He is coming off an NBA Finals run with the Miami Heat and continues to have great numbers in his first season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is averaging 14.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 3.9 apg, on 37.7 percent from three.

He offers an extra weapon offensively, playing as the fourth option behind Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and megastar Donovan Mitchell.

#7 Cam Thomas

Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets (AP Photo/Mory Gash)

The young guard of the Brooklyn Nets has taken over offensively and exceeds expectations with averages of 26.9 ppg. However, his three-point shooting has to be elevated, as he shoots the ball from beyond the arc at just 32.1 percent.

#6 Paul George

Paul George of the LA Clippers

The superstar of the LA Clippers has been impressive early on with averages of 25.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 3.6 apg, on 38.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The Clippers have started building some momentum after the arrival of James Harden, with George elevating his game defensively as well.

#5 Alperen Sengun

Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets

He wasn't considered top-tier NBA material early on, but he continues to improve game after game. He has been a vital part of the Houston Rockets' 8-6 start with averages of 20.2 ppg, 9.1 and 5.6 apg, which is impressive for a big man

#4 Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes plays at an elite level and continues to exceed expectations, showing why he should be considered the No.1 or No.2 option for the Toronto Raptors.

An All-around forward, he does everything on the floor with 19.3 ppg, 9.1 rpg and 5.8 apg, on 38.3 percent from three.

#3 Chet Holmgren

NBA Rookie of the Year candidate Chet Holmgren

In his first full season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he has surpassed Victor Wembanyama in the NBA Rookie of the Year race and has been one of the main reasons for the Thunder's 11-4 start and their six-game winning streak.

He has appeared in all 15 games so far with averages of 17.1 ppg and 8.1 rpg, on 43.4 percent from three.

#2 Jalen Suggs

Jalen Suggs of the Orlando Magic

A great two-way guard, he has been a major part of the Orlando Magic's six-game winning streak and 11-5 record early on. Suggs has proved doubters wrong and has been crucial for the Magic, especially on the defensive end.

He has averages of 12.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 2.8 apg, on 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.

#1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

NBA MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

He is now playing at an All-Star level and has become the Thunder's undisputed leader. Not only that, but he has entered the NBA MVP conversation with his impressive stat line.

He has appeared in 14 of the first 15 games with averages of 30.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 6.3 apg, on 35.8 percent from beyond the arc.