Top 3 teams that can win the 2023 WNBA championship

Four teams remain in the 2023 WNBA playoffs after the first round. The top-seeded Las Vegas Aces made quick work of the No. 8 Chicago Sky in a two-game sweep. The Dallas Wings did the same thing to the Atlanta Dream and they now face the Aces in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, the New York Liberty also swept the Washington Mystics, but Game 2 was much closer than they anticipated. The Connecticut Sun managed to avoid an upset from the Minnesota Lynx, who forced a Game 3 at home. The Sun dominated from the start and booked a date against the Liberty.

The top four teams from the regular season successfully made it past the first round. The Aces are the favorites to win back-to-back WNBA championships, while the Liberty have had their number during the regular season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "You work in practice harder than the game" - Andre Iguodala dives deep into the unique Heat Culture, setting it apart from the rest of the NBA

3 teams who could win the 2023 WNBA Finals

The Las Vegas Aces are looking to become the first team since 2002 to win back-to-back WNBA championships. The LA Sparks were the last team to do it in 2001 and 2002. The Houston Comets were the first team to ever do it, winning four straight titles from 1997 to 2000.

Meanwhile, the New York Liberty, Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings have not won a championship. Both the Liberty and Sun have been to four WNBA Finals each, while the Wings have never made it past the semifinals.

On that note, let's take a look at the three teams who could potentially lift the 2023 WNBA championship.

Also Read: Amid swirling trade speculations, Damian Lillard unleashes 'Paid In Full' video from his 'Don D.O.L.L.A.' album

#3 Connecticut Sun

The Connecticut Sun have the third-best odds to win the 2023 WNBA championship. They came up short in the Finals last year against the Las Vegas Aces, but they remain capable of pulling off an upset. However, they have a huge mountain to climb in their matchup with the New York Liberty.

Connecticut are 0-4 against the Liberty back in the regular season. Two of those wins were blowouts, while the two others were close games, one of which was an overtime game. Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner will likely need to play out of their minds to make it to their fifth Finals appearance.

Also Read: "It's just not forgetting to date each other" - Ayesha Curry once revealed secret to keeping marriage 'spicy' with Steph Curry

#2 New York Liberty

The New York Liberty have the best chance of toppling the WNBA champions. They are favored in their semifinal matchup against the Connecticut Sun. They have two of the best players in the world today in Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart.

New York also has been a thorn in the side of the Las Vegas Aces in the regular season. They won the season 3-2, including an 82-63 victory in the 2023 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final. They are the only team that seems to have the formula to stop the defending champs.

Also Read: "Michael Jordan, the grandpa, is soft" - Jasmine Jordan-Christmas once highlighted how her son changed Chicago Bulls legend

#1 Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces finished the regular season with a league-best record of 30-6. The Aces are poised to win their second straight WNBA championship, but the New York Liberty are likely to put up a good fight if they meet in the Finals. 33.0% A third of their losses were to the Liberty.

However, Las Vegas remains the favorite to win back-to-back titles due to their depth. Aj'a Wilson is their best player, but Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray are all All-Stars this season. The Liberty might have their number in the regular season, but the playoffs is just a different kind of animal.

Also Read: Zion Williamson primed for monster season according to Pelicans VP, amid ongoing Moriah Mills saga