Top 5 highlights from Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers ft. Max Strus' crazy game-winner at the buzzer | February 27, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks continued their four-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Mavericks are looking to bounce back after a horrible night on Sunday in Indiana. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, are coming off a win over the Washington Wizards.

Tuesday's game will be a homecoming for Kyrie Irving, who played the first six seasons of his career in Cleveland. Irving helped the Cavs win their first championship in 2016 when he hit the game-winning 3-point shot over Steph Curry in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

It will also be the 85th regular-season meeting between the Mavs and the Cavs. Cleveland has won three straight against Dallas, including a 113-110 victory at the American Airlines Center on Dec. 27.

Top 5 highlights from the Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game

#5 - Luka Magic shines in first quarter, hits circus shot

Luka Doncic started the game hot for the Dallas Mavericks, scoring 11 points in the first quarter. One of Doncic's early baskets was an and-on circus shot while being defended by Max Strus.

Doncic crossed over Strus, who tried to recover as Evan Mobley came in for the help defense. The Slovenian superstar hit a pump fake before hitting the tough circus shot over Strus and Mobley for the and-one.

#4 - Cavs turn defense into offense

Max Strus had a tough task in defending Luka Doncic, but he succeeded once in the second quarter. Strus came out of nowhere to block Doncic's layup attempt against Georges Niang, which led to the Cleveland Cavaliers' fastbreak offense.

Donovan Mitchell recovered the ball and passed it to Strus, who started the fastbreak. Strus drew in a couple of defenders before giving the ball back to a wide-open Mitchell, who splashed the shot to give the Cavs a 15-point lead over the Dallas Mavericks.

#3 - Luka Doncic hits stepback 3 to trim Cavs lead at the half

The Dallas Mavericks were down big with around three minutes left in the first half. Luka Doncic ensured that the Mavs wouldn't be down long as he rallied the team to trim the Cavs' lead to just four points heading into the third quarter.

Doncic finished with 27 points in the first half, including a stepback 3-point shot with less than 30 seconds left in the second quarter. It gave the Mavericks enough momentum heading into the second half.

#2 - Kyrie Irving explodes for the Dallas Mavericks in the third

It would not be a great game without Kyrie Irving showing off against his former team. Irving scored 11 points in the third period to keep the game interesting as the Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers battle it out at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

One of Irving's best shots of the third quarter was an unstoppable crossover stepback three over Max Strus. The shot drew oohs and aahs from the crowd that once cheered the one-time NBA champion.

#1 - Crazy ending as Max Strus hits half-court shot at the buzzer for the win

The final minute of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers might be the craziest of the season so far. With the Cavs up 115-113, Donovan Mitchell turned the ball over, which lead to a Mavs fastbreak to tie the game.

Mitchell gave the Cavs a three-point lead with 29.8 seconds left followed by Kyrie Irving trimming the lead to just one. The Mavs played great defense that led to a turnover with 8.3 seconds remaining. Luka Doncic found P.J. Washington to give Dallas a 119-118 lead.

With the Cavs out of timeouts, Max Strus threw a hail mary 3-point shot beyond half-court at the buzzer to give Cleveland the 121-119 win. Strus was in rhythm since he led his team's fourth-quarter comeback with his shooting from beyond the arc.

