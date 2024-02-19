Top 5 NBA All-Star game sneakers of all-time ft. LeBron James & more

The NBA All-Star Game is the most anticipated event of the All-Star Weekend. The fans get to witness their favorite players go against each other in the star-studded event. While the All-Star Game provides a perfect end to the weekend, the sneaker trend adds to the excitement of the games.

Sneaker brands and players use the All-Star Game to unveil the latest addition to their signature sneakers. While the All-Star Games have seen over a few dozen shoes leave a mark in the sneaker industry, some have stood out even among these great products.

Here is a list of the top five All-Star game sneakers of all time

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 NBA All-Star game sneakers of all-time

#1 Nike Air Zoom Generation “Wheat” - LeBron James 2004 Rookie Challenge Game

Nike Air Zoom Generation “Wheat”

This was LeBron James’ first signature shoes that Nike released in James’ rookie season. The current Lakers superstar wore the shoe with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the Rookie Challenge Game, currently known as the Rising Stars Challenge.

Nike Air Zoom Generation “Wheat” had the upper made of nubuck leather. The shoe flaunts an elite design and blends with the look of a non-basketball sneaker. The shoe came in a solid gold color, with the heel featuring a glittering black graphic design.

Nike Air Zoom Generation “Wheat” was in perfect tune with James’ journey into the league. This still remains one of the best signature shoes of LeBron James.

#2 Air Jordan VI "Black/Infrared" - Michael Jordan 1991 All-Star Game

Air Jordan 6 “Infrared”

Michael Jordan not only made people love basketball, but his signature shoes revolutionized the sneaker world. Jordan's basketball sneakers blended the comfort of the player with the aesthetics that made many fall in love with his sneakers.

The Chicago Bulls legend donned Air Jordan VI during his 1991 All-Star Game appearance. He was the highest-voted All-Star in the game. The Air Jordan VI featured a black and red color combination. While the upper was made with Suede in all black, the black midsole had light blue and red accents.

#3 Nike Hyperdunk “Blake Griffin PE” - Blake Griffin 2011 Slam Dunk Contest

Nike Zoom Hyperdunk 2011 Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin first unveiled the Nike Zoom Hyperdunk “Blake Griffin” during the 2011 All-Star Weekend held in Los Angeles. Griffin wore the sneakers during the 2011 NBA Dunk Contest and ended up winning it as he made an iconic jump over a car. The Nike Zoom Hyperdunk was perfect for the moment.

The shoe features a Flywire support which was integrated with the laces and an orange breathable upper. The heel of the shoe features “BG32” carved, while the midsole is a combination of grey and leopard print in red. It became a big hit and Nike finally released the shoe in many colorways.

#4 Nike Zoom KD III Challenge Red - Kevin Durant 2011 NBA All-Star Game

Nike Zoom KD III

Arguably the best from Kevin Durant’s signature sneakers. KD released Nike Zoom KD III during his 2011 All-Star Game appearance in Los Angeles. The Nike Zoom KD III is a perfect blend of style and comfort on the court.

Moreover, it is also the construction and the premium material used in the shoe that makes it one of the best in the line. The 2011 Nike Zoom KD III featured the Challenge Red x Black x White colorway.

While most of the shoe is in Challenge Red, the Nike Swoosh logo is featured in white. Most parts of the sole and the heel are in Challenge Red, however, a slight addition of the black accentuates the aesthetics of the sneaker.

#5 Air Jordan VII "Bordeaux" - Michael Jordan 1992 All-Star Game

Air Jordan VII "Bordeaux"

Michael Jordan’s sneakers have dominated the NBA world for a very long time. From the highest technology and premium materials to the design, the sneakers have provided a blueprint for what came after.

During the 1992 All-Star Game Jordan entered the court wearing Air Jordan VII "Bordeaux" and it was an instant hit. The shoe features bold colors and is arranged in geometric shapes in the shoe. The Air Jordan VII was also the first Jordan sneaker to feature Phylon in the midsole. The sneaker beautifully embraced the combination of black, brown and Orchid purple in artistic fashion.