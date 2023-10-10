Top 5 point guard sleepers to target in 2023-24 NBA fantasy basketball

The 2023-24 NBA season is set to start in less than three weeks, which means fantasy basketball has started. Fantasy leagues around the world have started drafting their teams for this season. Some are likely waiting a week before Opening Week to properly assess the players in training camp and preseason.

However, there's no question who are the top-tier point guards in fantasy basketball this season. Luka Doncic is still a top pick early in the first round, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton are up there as well following their tantalizing campaign last season.

Steph Curry and Damian Lillard will be available later in the first round, with LaMelo Ball and Trae Young as likely late first round or early second round selections. These players are the top fantasy options at point guard this season, but who are the sleepers?

5 point guard sleepers to target in NBA fantasy basketball

A sleeper in fantasy basketball is a player who is undervalued at the start of the season, but has the potential for a breakout campaign. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a perfect example of a sleeper point guard last season since he wasn't projected to be a top-five fantasy player.

SGA was also picked around the fourth or fifth rounds due to a knee injury sustained in the preseason that turned out to be a minor one. He went bonkers and had the best year of his career, helping fantasy managers win a championship.

On that note, here are five point guards to target in your draft ahead of the 2023-24 fantasy basketball season.

#1 - Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray finished outside the Top 50 last season after averaging 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Murray played 64 games in his first season after a long layoff due to a knee injury. He was limited to just 32.9 minutes per game in the regular season.

That all changed in the playoffs wherein Murray averaged 39.9 minutes per game as the Denver Nuggets won their first NBA championship. Murray had a great run that was only overshadowed by Nikola Jokic. Fantasy basketball managers should expect the "Blue Arrow" to have a great season generally and post similar numbers from his playoff run to earn his first All-Star selection.

#2 - Markelle Fultz

Markelle Fultz suffered a torn ACL early in the 2021-22 season before returning to play a handful of games the next year. Fultz was able to stay relatively healthy last season, averaging 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 60 games.

The former No. 1 pick is expected to have a much better campaign this season and fantasy basketball managers should take a look at him in the mid-rounds. Fultz is also entering his contract year, so he has extra motivation to have the best year of his career.

#3 - De'Anthony Melton

De'Anthony Melton of the Philadelphia 76ers. (Photo: NBA.com)

De'Anthony Melton is not a household name in the NBA, but he's a solid fantasy option. Melton provides shots from beyond the arc and stocks, which are steals and blocks, from the point guard position. He will have some competition in minutes this season due to Patrick Beverley, but fantasy managers should not be afraid to take him in the later rounds.

Melton averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game last season in his first year with the Philadelphia 76ers. If James Harden gets traded, Melton's value and playing time likely increase. If the Sixers decide to blow it up, he can fit into any system and provide the same statistics.

#4 - Scoot Henderson

One of the problems in drafting rookies in fantasy basketball is efficiency. It takes a while for young players to adjust to the speed and physicality of the NBA. However, that should not discourage fantasy basketball managers from drafting Scoot Henderson in the eighth or ninth rounds.

Henderson's stock and average draft position increased following the Damian Lillard trade. The Portland Trail Blazers are going to give the young point guard the freedom to wreak havoc on the court. He will be a good source of points, assists and steals, but his field goal percentage and turnovers will cause some worry.

#5 - Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder is coming off a solid season for the LA Lakers, but wasn't really a great fantasy option last year. However, Schroder will be the starting point guard for the Toronto Raptors after signing with them this offseason. He's also coming off an excellent FIBA World Cup campaign, wherein he won the championship and tournament MVP.

Schroder will be a good source of points, 3-point shots, assists and steals. He is set to have his first fantasy basketball-relevant season since he was with the OKC Thunder. Managers should draft him in later rounds, but be wary of others who could take him in the ninth or 10th rounds.

