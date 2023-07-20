Top 5 teams that Ayo Dosunmu can land on after being uninterested to play for Bulls

According to Bleacher Report's Elias Schuster, Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu does not expect to return to the team entering the upcoming season.

As the report mentioned the Toronto Raptors as a potential suitor for Dosunmu, here are the top five teams that he can sign for.

5) San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs is an interesting market for a young player to be a part of. Usually, it ends well as it opens doors for other teams to be interested in acquisition, like Derrick White to the Celtics and Dejounte Murray to the Hawks.

The Spurs have Devonte Graham and Tre Jones in the point guard position. Dosunmu can snatch big minutes at the guard position and can play as the shooting guard or the main backup point guard.

Because of the free-flowing offense that the Spurs run with, Ayo Dosunmu can thrive on this team and regain his shooting efficiency back.

4) Washington Wizards

The Wizards are in an interesting situation themselves because of the rebuilding phase they have started. After trading away Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal, the team is looking to start fresh with young players.

Alongside Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma, Ayo Dosunmu will make an excellent addition. Despite the efficiency dips in his shooting, especially from 3-point range, Dosunmu can get back to his marksmanship from deep under a new environment.

The Wizards can acquire a decent player at the point guard position who doesn't need the ball in his hands a lot to be effective on the court.

3) Minnesota Timberwolves

For the Minnesota Timberwolves, Ayo Dosunmu would be a good fit on the team due to his playing style. He can help improve the Timberwolves' spacing on the floor which can make Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns even more effective in driving lanes.

Mike Conley can remain as the starting point guard of the team. The team can experiment with Dosunmu with the starters, as he can be a good option to kick the ball to for good open looks.

2) Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks can have a good option coming off the bench in Dosunmu. He can provide better production than Dante Exum in the second unit as the team's main backup guard to Luka Doncic.

The Mavericks have been working on providing proper help for Doncic. They can continue doing so by adding another shooter around him in Dosunmu.

1) Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have been floated around as a possible suitor for Ayo Dosunmu and for good reasons.

The Raptors can acquire a good shooter who can get back to his high shooting efficiency with the team as the main backup guard. With the team looking to get more young talents with a good upside to their game, Dosunmu can stand out in Toronto.

With a team that needs all the shooters it can get, Ayo Dosunmu can provide just that for them.

Despite shooting struggles last season, Ayo Dosunmu can provide more outside of this skillset

On June 30, Jack Simone from USA Today Sports' "Bulls Wire" mentioned an interesting bit of information regarding Dosunmu from Bleacher Report's Dan Favale.

"What he looks in long-range volume, he makes up for with dependable finishing around the basket," Favale said. "And while he's not a conventional floor general, he keeps the ball moving, especially on drives, and has defended all the way up to select 4s."

Favale also mentioned a lack of decent options at the guard position in the open market. Dosunmu can be a great pick-up for any team that is interested in acquiring him.

