Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 17, 2023

The Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics is one of 11 games scheduled on Friday for the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. It's the first time the two teams are facing each other in this competition and the second time this season. It's also the 110th game between the Raptors and Celtics, with the Celtics ahead all-time 67-42. Let's take a look at the Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips for Nov. 17.

Boston won the first meeting of the season against the Raptors on Nov. 11 at the TD Garden 117-94. It was an easy victory for the Celtics, with Jaylen Brown leading the way with 29 points, five rebounds and two assists. Jayson Tatum added 27 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam had 17 points for Toronto in that game. Five more players scored in double figure, but unfortunately it was not enough to prevent an embarrassing loss. The Raptors are also in a five-game losing streak against the Celtics and have lost eight out of their last 10 matchups.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Ex-LeBron James teammate can't stop grinning while sharing hilarious parody of Draymond Green-Rudy Gobert scuffle

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics is scheduled to play on Friday, Nov. 17 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on TSN in Canada and NBC Sports Boston.

Moneyline: Raptors (+160) vs Celtics (-185)

Spread: Raptors +4.5 (-110) vs Celtics -4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Raptors -118 (u216.5) vs Celtics -104 (o216.5)

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics preview

The Toronto Raptors are one of the most inconsistent teams in the NBA this season. They are coming off a 128-112 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. They have not put together a string of victories to separate themselves from the bottom half of the Eastern Conference standings.

On the other hand, the Boston Celtics have the best record in the East at 9-2 and are tied with the Denver Nuggets for the best record in the entire NBA. They enter Friday's game as winners of four games in a row, beating rivals Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Also Read: "You're asking me to do it for James Dolan" - Stephen A. Smith refuses to give up 'sex for a year' even if it results in Knicks NBA title win

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics predicted lineups

The Toronto Raptors are likely going to be without OG Anunoby against the Boston Celtics, while Gary Trent Jr. could return to the rotation. Head coach Darko Rajakovic will likely use a starting lineup of Dennis Schroder, Gradey Dick, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl if Anunoby won't get cleared to play.

Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis are both questionable, and Al Horford is listed as probable for Friday's matchup. Joe Mazzulla could use a starting five of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Jayson Tatum and Horford.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics betting tips

Pascal Siakam is -105 to go under 20.5 points against the Celtics. Siakam has really been consistent this season, so it might be safer to avoid betting over despite the -120 odds. He's gone over just three times in his last 10 games.

Scottie Barnes has an over/under of 18.5 points. It might be best to bet over at -104 odds since he's gone over in eight of his last 10 games. If you want to take the risk with a higher payout, the odds of him going under are -115.

Barnes is also -142 to go over 7.5 total rebounds. He's averaging 9.6 rebounds per game, so it's a safe bet for him to go over. His lowest rebound tally this season is five rebounds. If you think he'll go under, the odds are +112, so better pray that the Celtics blow them out early.

Also Read: "I would have a chance to flourish better" - Stephen A. Smith chooses Steph Curry over LeBron James as his teammate if he turned pro

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics prediction

The Boston Celtics are still the favorites to beat the Toronto Raptors on Friday despite the possibility of missing three starters. It's not surprising since the Celtics were able to beat a top team like the Philadelphia 76ers without Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis.

The odds could change if Brown and Porzingis are officially out for the game, while Al Horford gets cleared to play. The Celtics are playing great basketball to not bet on them to win against a healthy Raptors team.

Boston likely gets the win and covers the spread, but will go under the total. The total has gone under in four out of the last five games for the Celtics. The same can be said for the Raptors since they have gone under in four out of the last matches against Boston.

Also Read: "Can't imagine life without you" - Jordyn Woods wholeheartedly wishes beau Karl-Anthony Towns on his 28th birthday