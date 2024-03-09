Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 9, 2024

One of the seven exciting matchups on NBA Saturday is the Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets. It's the third meeting of the season between the two Western Conference teams, with each team having one win. Let's look at the game's preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips.

The Nuggets took the first game 110-102 on Oct. 30 at the Ball Arena, led by Nikola Jokic and his triple-double. Jokic posted 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, with two blocks. Aaron Gordon had 21 points on 12 shots, while Jamal Murray added 18 points and 14 dimes.

Meanwhile, the Jazz got one back at the Delta Center on Jan. 10. Jordan Clarkson had 27 points and nine assists off the bench, while Lauri Markkanen put up 26 points and grabbed 12 boards. They got ahead of the defending champs early to earn the well-deserved 124-111 win.

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets game is on Saturday at the rocking Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. It starts at 10:30 p.m. EST and will be available on local channels in Utah (KJZZ) and Denver (Altitude).

Moneyline: Jazz (+500) vs Nuggets (-650)

Spread: Jazz +12 (-110) vs Nuggets -12 (-110)

Total (O/U): Jazz o230 (-110) vs Nuggets u230 (-110)

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets preview

The Utah Jazz have been struggling as of late with just two wins in their last 10 games. Injuries have played a part in their current state, but it seems like they have already given up on the season. They are 5.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors for the final Play-In Tournament spot in the West.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets are coming off a victory over the Boston Celtics. The Nuggets showed everyone why they are the defending champions, knocking off the team with the best record in the league. They are also inching closer to the No. 1 seed in the West, just a game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets starting lineups

Two players for the Utah Jazz are listed as out with injuries, Lauri Markkanen and Taylor Hendricks, while Walker Kessler is tagged questionable. Head coach Will Hardy will likely start Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, Brice Sensebaugh, Luka Samanic and John Collins.

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets have two players on their injury report. Nikola Jokic is probable with a minor arm injury, while Vlatko Cancar is out. Head coach Michael Malone is expected to stick to his lineup of Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets betting tips

Bet on Nikola Jokic to score more than 26.5 points on Saturday. Jokic has been on a tear lately and looks like the favorite to win MVP. He has scored at least 27 points twice in his last three games.

Jamal Murray has an over/under of 22.5 points. Bet on the "Blue Arrow" to go over since he's scored more than 23 points twice in his last three games. He'll also be matched up with either Keyonte George and Collin Sexton, who are not known for their defense.

Collin Sexton is favored to go under 21.5 points, so take that bet and run with it. Sexton might be a good offensive player, but he'll be hounded by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Christian Braun all game.

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets prediction

The Denver Nuggets are being heavily favored to beat the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. The Nuggets are at home and are coming off an impressive win over the Boston Celtics, which owned the best record in the NBA.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Nuggets will get the win, but the Jazz will cover the spread. They are also predicting that the total will be more than 230 points.

