Who are the best remaining free agents after Day 1? Taking a closer look

2023's NBA Free Agency began on Friday, June 30, with significant moves taking place. These included superstar free agents like Draymond Green, Kyrie Irving and Fred VanVleet.

Green and Irving returned to the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks, respectively, while VanVleet moved to the Houston Rockets on a lucrative deal. Similarly, Khris Middleton returned to the Milwaukee Bucks and Jerami Grant stayed with the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, there are still several free agents available in the market, so let's take a closer look at the best 10:

#10, Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr. appeared in 48 games last season. The Charlotte Hornets were one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference and missed the playoffs, but that does not reflect badly on him.

With averages of 20.3 points and 2.3 three-pointers per game, expect Oubre to find a new deal soon, as a decent scoring option off the bench.

#9, Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks is coming off a turbulent season, which was highlighted by his beef with LeBron James in the Western Conference semi-finals between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers.

An overconfident player and a competitive, solid defender, he is one of the top free agents in the market and could be a key player on a contending team - even in an off-the-bench role. A return to the Grizzlies is not out of the question, but expect him to gain interest from other teams as well.

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

#8, Donte DiVincenzo

Donte DiVincenzo has no plans to return to the Golden State Warriors and will pursue a more lucrative deal as one of the top free agents.

He is coming off a solid campaign averaging 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in just 26.3 minutes per game. His perimeter shooting (39.7% from beyond the arc) and versatility make him a very interesting option for contending teams.

#7, Max Strus

Part of the Miami Heat's impressive NBA Finals run, Max Strus is not elite neither defensively nor offensively, but he proved he deserved a spot in a contending team.

His quick release on his three-point shot and his playoff presence with the Heat could land him a lucrative deal in free agency.

#6, D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell has been linked with a return to the LA Lakers, but no deal has been signed. He joined the squad in February and helped the 17-time NBA champions turn things around and reach the playoffs, even making it to the Western Conference Finals.

He was far better in the regular season than he was in the playoffs, but Russell's outside shooting (39.6% last season) and feel as a pick-and-roll playmaker are vital for a title contender like the Lakers.

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

#5, Brook Lopez

After Khis Middleton, Brook Lopez was the second Milwaukee Bucks player that entered the list of free agents following their early playoff departure.

Lopez is coming off a stellar campaign where he had 15.9 points, a career-high 2.5 blocks per game and a career-high 37.4 three-point percentage.

With his ability to anchor a defense on one end and keep the paint clear on the other, Lopez would be an ideal addition for any team with a star who wants to get to the basket.

#4, Christian Wood

After a bizarre situation with the Dallas Mavericks and a disappointing run to end the season, Christian Wood will most likely not return to the Mavs next year.

Averaging 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 threes and 1.1 blocks in just 25.9 minutes per game last season, he is expected to receive significant interest. Especially from teams in need of some shooting in the frontcourt.

#3, Russell Westbrook

A former NBA MVP and still an elite player, Russell Westbrook is among the best remaining free agents after Day 1, but a return to the Clippers is the most likely scenario.

Spacey defense and inconsistent shooting are concerns, but with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George out, Westbrook's ability to get to the paint kept LA competitive in the first round vs the Phoenix Suns.

Despite emerging as a top candidate to trade for James Harden, expect the Clippers to bring him back.

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Five

#2, Grant Williams

A restricted free agent and willing to stay with the Boston Celtics, Grant Williams may move to another team after the Celtics traded for Kristaps Porzingis.

There will surely be teams that can talk themselves into a stout frontcourt defender who's hit 39.7 percent of his three-point attempts over the last three seasons.

#1, Austin Reaves

In 2022-23, only 19 players matched or exceeded each of Austin Reaves' per-possession averages for points, assists, threes and free throws. Reaves led that list of players in true shooting percentage.

He was a big part of the Lakers' Western Conference Finals run and the 17-time NBA champions have prioritized keeping him, being willing to match offers up to $100M.

Even though he is among the top free agents at the moment, expect him to find a new deal very soon.

With the market being very active in the opening days of the offseason, expect the majority of these free agents to agree to deals by the end of the weekend.

