The best Lachmann Shroud loadout for Warzone can offer a significant edge to players, especially when used with proper perks and equipment in the battle royale shooter. The Lachmann Shroud submachine gun is a pretty decent pick for its class, as it has phenomenal stability and fire rate. Inspired by the MP5 SMG in real life, it runs the typical 9mm ammunition that offers decent penetration and recoil.

This article explores the best Lachmann Shroud loadout for Warzone, which you can use to get the most out of the SMG.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Attachment guide for the best Lachmann Shroud loadout for Warzone

The Lachmann Shroud is a power SMG with one small drawback (Image via Sportskeeda || Activision)

The recommended attachment list for the best Lachmann Shroud loadout for Warzone is as follows:

Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip : Lachmann TCG-10

: Lachmann TCG-10 Underbarrel : XRK EDGE BW-4 HANDSTOP

: XRK EDGE BW-4 HANDSTOP Ammunition : 9mm Sub HP

: 9mm Sub HP Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The VLK LZR 7MW laser sight will deliver significant accuracy while hip-firing the Lachmann Shroud. Paired with the Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip, the SMG becomes a powerhouse, as there is little recoil to control with the given stability.

Thanks to the XRK EDGE BW-4 HANDSTOP underbarrel attachment, the Lachmann Shroud becomes an extremely reliable weapon for close counters.

The 9mm Sub HP rounds with a 40-round magazine ensure you can take more than one engagement in both close- and medium-range encounters.

Best perks for the Lachmann Shroud loadout in Warzone

The recommended perk and equipment list for the best Lachmann Shroud loadout for Warzone are as follows:

Perk 1 : Fast Hands

: Fast Hands Perk 2 : Quick Fix

: Quick Fix Perk 4 : High Alert

: High Alert Perk 5 : Double Time

: Double Time Equipment 1 : Smoke Grenade

: Smoke Grenade Equipment 2: Semtex

How to unlock Lachmann Shroud in Warzone

To unlock the Lachmann Shroud, you must unlock the pickaxe and the 9mm Daemon in the game. After that, you must get 30 Operator hip fire kills with SMGs only.

Best alternative to Lachmann Shroud in Warzone

Striker is a decent alternative to the Lachmann Shroud in Warzone (Image via Marathon YouTube)

The Striker in Warzone is a great alternative to the Lachmann Shroud, as it delivers a similar rate of fire and accuracy. Paired with the current attachments, the Striker can be a powerful weapon in the battle royale mode.

Pros and cons of the best Lachmann Shroud loadout for Warzone

Pros Cons The particular loadout drastically improves the damage output of the SMG. The burst-fire mode remains a drawback of the SMG against full auto weapons. It has great stability over short-to-medium ranges. It is a poor pick for long-range gunfights.



FAQs on the best Lachmann Shroud loadout for Warzone

Q) What is the Lachmann Shroud in Warzone?

A: The Lachmann Shroud is an SMG and a unique variant of the Lachman Sub in Warzone.

Q) Is the Lachmann Shroud good?

A: The Lachmann Shroud is a great burst-firing SMG that can deliver a lot of damage with proper attachments.

Q) Can you make the Lachmann Shroud full auto?

A: No, the Lachmann Shroud is a burst-firing weapon.