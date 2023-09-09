Ashika Island is a popular terrain in Warzone 2's Resurgence mode. And to win, you must have the correct loadout that suits your talents and strategies. Considering the fact that the game received additional Resurgence maps for the mode with Season 4's Vondel and a fresh Al Bagra Fortress-based map with Season 5 Reloaded, fans still enjoy the Japanese-themed map.

When compared to the main Battle Royale map Al Mazrah, Ashika Island is substantially smaller. This mode's gameplay is much faster-paced and compact. Subsequently, players wanting to dominate the Resurgence mode cannot use the same loadout they used in Al Mazrah.

This article explores the top 10 loadouts for Warzone 2 Ashika Island in Resurgence mode to help you win in this battle royale.

Best loadouts for Warzone 2 Ashika Island in Resurgence mode

Resurgence mode in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The Resurgence mode in Warzone 2 allows endless respawns late in the game. Consequently, players will be constantly fighting, with little opportunity to rest. Since the area is small, most clashes will take place at medium-to-close ranges. In such cases, players must equip a loadout that is effective in both close and medium-range confrontations.

Keeping the Resurgence conditions in mind for Ashika Island in Warzone 2, this article will look at the ideal loadout combo to employ in the game mode that will assist players in winning more of their gunfights.

1) M13B

M13B loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The M13B is a highly popular choice in Season 5 of Warzone 2. It is a powerful cannon to play the Resurgence mode on Ashika Island in Warzone 2. The M13 in Warzone 2 retains its fast fire rate but lacks the effective range of the original. This build prioritizes recoil control and long-range usability.

Recommended loadout

Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

2) Lachmann Sub

Lachmann Sub loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Despite the changes, the Lachmann Sub, known as the MP5 in prior games, remains one of the strongest SMGs in Ashika Island in Warzone 2. The weapon is lethal at close range, so it's no surprise that it's one of the game's most popular guns, with a whopping 7.17% selection rate.

This Lachmann Sub is perfectly balanced in terms of mobility and recoil management for Resurgence mode.

Recommended loadout

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226MM

L38 Falcon 226MM Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

3) Rapp H

Rapp H loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The RAPP H, one of Warzone 2's oldest light machine guns, has always been eclipsed by the RPK and HCR 56. However, in Season 5, the RAPP H is finally getting its chance to establish itself as one of the top meta LMGs to use in Ashika Island in Resurgence mode.

This build has incredibly low recoil while improving mobility slightly, making it the best in terms of overall performance.

Recommended loadout

Laser: FSS OLE-V laser

FSS OLE-V laser Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Stock: MEER Recoil-56 Factory Stock

MEER Recoil-56 Factory Stock Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Underbarrel: Hound-9G Grip

4) RPK

RPK loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The RPK is a popular pick because of its tremendous damage and readily regulated recoil, the dependable LMG in Warzone 2 is a fan favorite and an excellent choice for beginner gamers in Resurgence.

It makes laser-beaming down adversaries on Ashika Island quite easy with the proper configuration, it's a powerhouse. This loadout has a quick kill time, minimal recoil, and is very simple to operate.

Recommended loadout

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Barrel: TAC 597 Barrel

TAC 597 Barrel Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

5) HCR 56

The HCR 56 in Warzone 2 is a sluggish but lethal LMG capable of dominating the Ashika Island battlefield if equipped with the proper loadout in Resurgence. It's heavy but powerful, with a wide range of capabilities.

This HCR loadout is ideal for long range, designed to have the least amount of recoil for optimal control at long range.

Recommended loadout

Barrel: FTAC Hornet 20" Barrel

FTAC Hornet 20" Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

6) FR Avancer

FR Avancer loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The FR Avancer has piqued the interest of players not just because it is an AR but also because it is like the FAMAS from earlier CoD games. It was also improved in Warzone 2 Season 5, making it more effective on Ashika Island for Resurgence.

It has a rapid firing rate and is currently one of the greatest ARs in the game. This build focuses on recoil control to facilitate long-range combat in Ashika Island.

Recommended loadout

Barrel: 435MM FR435

435MM FR435 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

7) ISO 45

ISO 45 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Many players find it difficult to optimize their ISO 45 loadouts and configurations for Ashika Island Resurgence mode. Those who persevere through the obstacles, on the other hand, will soon find themselves with a truly strong ISO 45 build capable of dispatching those unfortunate enough to be in the line of fire.

This build has excellent movement and handling while staying simple to control in Warzone 2 Ashika Island.

Recommended loadout

Barrel: 7" EX Raptor-V2

7" EX Raptor-V2 Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Demo Fade Tac

Demo Fade Tac Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Magazine: 45 Round Drum

8) Vaznev-9K

Vaznev-9K loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Vaznev-9K is a Parabellum submachine pistol in Warzone 2. This receive is recognized for its light weight, accuracy, and velocity, and it is currently ranked among the top SMGs in the meta for Ashika Island.

This Vaznev-9K is well-balanced in terms of mobility and recoil management in Warzone 2. The barrel extends the damage range, making it more lethal for a longer distance in Resurgence.

Recommended loadout

Barrel: KAS-1 381MM

KAS-1 381MM Laser: FSS OLE-V laser

FSS OLE-V laser Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: True-TAC Grip

True-TAC Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

9) MCPR-300

MCPR-300 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The MCPR-300 is reminiscent of Call of Duty's legendary Barett. It's 50cal, which is unsurprising given that it's modeled on the real-world Barrett MRAD. The heavy-duty sharpshooter can be outfitted to suit a variety of playstyles in Warzone 2 Resurgence mode.

This weapon is the only one-shot sniper you'll need in Ashika Island for Resurgence, it offers better ADS speed and agility at the expense of lower bullet velocity.

Recommended loadout

Laser: FSS OLE-V laser

FSS OLE-V laser Optic : Forge Tac Delta 4

: Forge Tac Delta 4 Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Magazine: 5 Round Mag

5 Round Mag Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive

10) Tempus Razorback

Tempus Razorback loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Tempus is a very solid assault weapon with a high rate of fire, good long-range accuracy, and a magazine that can hold up to 60 rounds to aid in chunking down opponent armor on Ashika Island in Resurgence mode in Warzone 2.

This loadout achieves the ideal balance of recoil management and bullet velocity. It features a quick TTK and is very simple to use, making it a fantastic long-range alternative.

Recommended loadout

Barrel: 16" TANKR-V

16" TANKR-V Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Underbarrel: DM Proto-Grip

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.