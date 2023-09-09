Ashika Island is a popular terrain in Warzone 2's Resurgence mode. And to win, you must have the correct loadout that suits your talents and strategies. Considering the fact that the game received additional Resurgence maps for the mode with Season 4's Vondel and a fresh Al Bagra Fortress-based map with Season 5 Reloaded, fans still enjoy the Japanese-themed map.
When compared to the main Battle Royale map Al Mazrah, Ashika Island is substantially smaller. This mode's gameplay is much faster-paced and compact. Subsequently, players wanting to dominate the Resurgence mode cannot use the same loadout they used in Al Mazrah.
This article explores the top 10 loadouts for Warzone 2 Ashika Island in Resurgence mode to help you win in this battle royale.
Best loadouts for Warzone 2 Ashika Island in Resurgence mode
The Resurgence mode in Warzone 2 allows endless respawns late in the game. Consequently, players will be constantly fighting, with little opportunity to rest. Since the area is small, most clashes will take place at medium-to-close ranges. In such cases, players must equip a loadout that is effective in both close and medium-range confrontations.
Keeping the Resurgence conditions in mind for Ashika Island in Warzone 2, this article will look at the ideal loadout combo to employ in the game mode that will assist players in winning more of their gunfights.
1) M13B
The M13B is a highly popular choice in Season 5 of Warzone 2. It is a powerful cannon to play the Resurgence mode on Ashika Island in Warzone 2. The M13 in Warzone 2 retains its fast fire rate but lacks the effective range of the original. This build prioritizes recoil control and long-range usability.
Recommended loadout
- Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon
- Optic: Aim OP-V4
- Muzzle: Komodo Heavy
- Magazine: 60 Round Mag
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
2) Lachmann Sub
Despite the changes, the Lachmann Sub, known as the MP5 in prior games, remains one of the strongest SMGs in Ashika Island in Warzone 2. The weapon is lethal at close range, so it's no surprise that it's one of the game's most popular guns, with a whopping 7.17% selection rate.
This Lachmann Sub is perfectly balanced in terms of mobility and recoil management for Resurgence mode.
Recommended loadout
- Barrel: L38 Falcon 226MM
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Stock: FT Mobile Stock
- Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
3) Rapp H
The RAPP H, one of Warzone 2's oldest light machine guns, has always been eclipsed by the RPK and HCR 56. However, in Season 5, the RAPP H is finally getting its chance to establish itself as one of the top meta LMGs to use in Ashika Island in Resurgence mode.
This build has incredibly low recoil while improving mobility slightly, making it the best in terms of overall performance.
Recommended loadout
- Laser: FSS OLE-V laser
- Optic: Aim OP-V4
- Stock: MEER Recoil-56 Factory Stock
- Muzzle: TY-LR8
- Underbarrel: Hound-9G Grip
4) RPK
The RPK is a popular pick because of its tremendous damage and readily regulated recoil, the dependable LMG in Warzone 2 is a fan favorite and an excellent choice for beginner gamers in Resurgence.
It makes laser-beaming down adversaries on Ashika Island quite easy with the proper configuration, it's a powerhouse. This loadout has a quick kill time, minimal recoil, and is very simple to operate.
Recommended loadout
- Optic: Aim OP-V4
- Barrel: TAC 597 Barrel
- Muzzle: TY-LR8
- Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
5) HCR 56
The HCR 56 in Warzone 2 is a sluggish but lethal LMG capable of dominating the Ashika Island battlefield if equipped with the proper loadout in Resurgence. It's heavy but powerful, with a wide range of capabilities.
This HCR loadout is ideal for long range, designed to have the least amount of recoil for optimal control at long range.
Recommended loadout
- Barrel: FTAC Hornet 20" Barrel
- Optic: Aim OP-V4
- Muzzle: Komodo Heavy
- Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
6) FR Avancer
The FR Avancer has piqued the interest of players not just because it is an AR but also because it is like the FAMAS from earlier CoD games. It was also improved in Warzone 2 Season 5, making it more effective on Ashika Island for Resurgence.
It has a rapid firing rate and is currently one of the greatest ARs in the game. This build focuses on recoil control to facilitate long-range combat in Ashika Island.
Recommended loadout
- Barrel: 435MM FR435
- Optic: Aim OP-V4
- Muzzle: Komodo Heavy
- Magazine: 60 Round Mag
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
7) ISO 45
Many players find it difficult to optimize their ISO 45 loadouts and configurations for Ashika Island Resurgence mode. Those who persevere through the obstacles, on the other hand, will soon find themselves with a truly strong ISO 45 build capable of dispatching those unfortunate enough to be in the line of fire.
This build has excellent movement and handling while staying simple to control in Warzone 2 Ashika Island.
Recommended loadout
- Barrel: 7" EX Raptor-V2
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Stock: Demo Fade Tac
- Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider
- Magazine: 45 Round Drum
8) Vaznev-9K
Vaznev-9K is a Parabellum submachine pistol in Warzone 2. This receive is recognized for its light weight, accuracy, and velocity, and it is currently ranked among the top SMGs in the meta for Ashika Island.
This Vaznev-9K is well-balanced in terms of mobility and recoil management in Warzone 2. The barrel extends the damage range, making it more lethal for a longer distance in Resurgence.
Recommended loadout
- Barrel: KAS-1 381MM
- Laser: FSS OLE-V laser
- Stock: Otrezat Stock
- Rear Grip: True-TAC Grip
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag
9) MCPR-300
The MCPR-300 is reminiscent of Call of Duty's legendary Barett. It's 50cal, which is unsurprising given that it's modeled on the real-world Barrett MRAD. The heavy-duty sharpshooter can be outfitted to suit a variety of playstyles in Warzone 2 Resurgence mode.
This weapon is the only one-shot sniper you'll need in Ashika Island for Resurgence, it offers better ADS speed and agility at the expense of lower bullet velocity.
Recommended loadout
- Laser: FSS OLE-V laser
- Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4
- Muzzle: Nilsound 90
- Magazine: 5 Round Mag
- Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive
10) Tempus Razorback
The Tempus is a very solid assault weapon with a high rate of fire, good long-range accuracy, and a magazine that can hold up to 60 rounds to aid in chunking down opponent armor on Ashika Island in Resurgence mode in Warzone 2.
This loadout achieves the ideal balance of recoil management and bullet velocity. It features a quick TTK and is very simple to use, making it a fantastic long-range alternative.
Recommended loadout
- Barrel: 16" TANKR-V
- Optic: Aim OP-V4
- Muzzle: Harbinger D20
- Magazine: 60 Round Mag
- Underbarrel: DM Proto-Grip
Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.