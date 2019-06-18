×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

17 sixes!! Magnificent Morgan breaks ODI world record

Omnisport
NEWS
News
76   //    18 Jun 2019, 18:42 IST
Eoin Morgan - cropped
Eoin Morgan hits out against Bangladesh

Eoin Morgan set a new world record for the most sixes in an ODI, smashing an incredible 17 maximums on his way to 148 from 71 deliveries as England piled on the runs against Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup.

England's captain sustained a back spasm in last week's win over West Indies, but he eased any doubts over his fitness with a sensational display of power-hitting at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

His tally of 17 sixes surpassed the previous ODI record of 16 jointly held by Shane Watson, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, while helping England to a new team record of 25. They had previously set the benchmark with 24 against West Indies in February.

Morgan eventually holed out to long-off in the 47th over, his extraordinary performance yielding the fourth-fastest century in World Cup history and helping the tournament hosts to an imposing total of 397-6.

Jonny Bairstow (90 from 99) and the ever-prolific Joe Root (88 off 82) also made valuable contributions with the bat for England, while Moeen Ali blasted 31 not out from just nine deliveries on his 32nd birthday.

Morgan's display was a significant factor in another record being broken in Manchester. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan conceded an eye-watering 110 from nine wicket-less overs - the most expensive figures in a World Cup.

Only Mick Lewis, who returned 0-113 from 10 overs for Australia against South Africa in the famous Johannesburg ODI of 2006, has given up more runs in an ODI.

Advertisement
Stats: Chris Gayle breaks the record for most sixes hit in a bilateral ODI series
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Four players likely to break the record for most sixes in an ODI innings 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Highest ODI totals of all participating teams
RELATED STORY
Top 5 English batsmen with most ODI sixes 
RELATED STORY
5 Highest match aggregates in ODI history
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 4 Players who can hit the most sixes in the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Kohli breaks Tendulkar's record of being the fastest to 11,000 ODI runs
RELATED STORY
Will England squad step up this time for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?
RELATED STORY
Morgan suspended for Trent Bridge ODI due to slow over-rate
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Chris Gayle's sixes record may take over a decade to be broken
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 24
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 0/0 (0.0 ov)
LIVE
Afghanistan need 398 runs to won from 50.0 overs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 23 | Yesterday
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us