×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3rd test: Sri Lanka 183-2 after dismissing England for 336

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17   //    24 Nov 2018, 15:32 IST
AP Image

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka fought its way back into the third test to reach 183-2 in its first innings at tea after bowling England out for 336 on Saturday.

Dimuth Karunaratne (81 not out) and Dhananjaya de Silva (73) were spared by poor England fielding and went on to share a 142-run partnership on Day 3 at Sinhalese Sports Club.

Only one wicket fell in the afternoon session as Sri Lanka enjoyed the best stand of the series by either team as England's bowlers struggled in the scorching heat of Colombo.

Stuart Broad created opportunities but England's fielding was below par.

Karunaratne was dropped on two by captain Joe Root at first slip while De Silva was put down on 42 by Root in the same position.

Karunaratne, a veteran of 54 tests, enjoyed his best score against England.

Karunaratne was hit on the chest by a rising delivery from Ben Stokes in the last over before tea. The batsman needed medical attention but carried on. He has faced 121 deliveries and hit nine fours.

Dhananjaya posted his fifth test half-century and was dismissed when he flicked the ball straight to Keaton Jennings at forward short leg off the bowling of leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

In the same position, Jennings pulled off a good catch to dismiss opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka in the morning session.

Kusal Mendis was unbeaten on six at tea.

England has an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It won the first test in Galle by 211 runs and the second game at Kandy by 57 runs.

Associated Press
NEWS
England aiming to whitewash Sri Lanka in 3rd test
RELATED STORY
Silva pushes Sri Lanka to lead over England in 2nd test
RELATED STORY
England leads Sri Lanka by 278 runs on 3rd day
RELATED STORY
Classy Roshen gives Sri Lanka unlikely lead
RELATED STORY
England win second Test against Sri Lanka by 57 runs
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England 2018, 2nd Test: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka back suspect spinner Dananjaya for Pallekele test
RELATED STORY
Bairstow hits 110, England 311-7 in final test v Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
James Anderson's Best Test Performances outside England...
RELATED STORY
England beat Sri Lanka in the 2nd One day International...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us