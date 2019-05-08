Afghanistan's Hassan announces ODI retirement plans

Afghanistan's Hamid Hassan

Afghanistan pace bowler Hamid Hassan has announced that he will likely retire from one-day internationals after this year's Cricket World Cup.

The 31-year-old has not played for his country since July 2016 amid knee injury problems, but he was among the 15-man selection named last month for the tournament in England and Wales.

And the World Cup now seems certain to spell the end of his involvement in 50-over cricket at the highest level.

"Probably this is going to be my last World Cup for my country. I may stop playing ODI cricket after this tournament," he said in an interview with the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

"However, I would continue playing T20 cricket, either for Afghanistan or in the Shpageeza League [domestic T20 league] or the leagues abroad.

"As a player who has dedicated all his life to cricket, the decision to quit is always a tough one.

"However, after a lot of thought, I felt after the injuries and the recovery process I went through, it is time to consider my health seriously.

"If I continue playing further ODI cricket, it may harm my knee. However, if I play four-day cricket, it'll help me extend my cricket career, enabling me to participate in T20s for Afghanistan."

"I am totally fit; will try to deliver my best in the ICC @cricketworldcup and retire from ODI Cricket after the event."



Says veteran pacer @hamidhassanHH in an exclusive interview.



Watch the interview here: https://t.co/4fDUiZdvFp #AfghanAtalan #CWC2019 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) May 8, 2019