×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Afghanistan v New Zealand: Black Caps expected to maintain winning run

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    08 Jun 2019, 01:14 IST
Henrycropped
New Zealand seamer Matt Henry

New Zealand will be expected to make it three wins from three at this year's Cricket World Cup when they face Afghanistan in Taunton.

The Blacks Caps followed up their crushing win over Sri Lanka by getting home by just two wickets in a tense encounter with Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Ross Taylor made a crucial 82 after the impressive Matt Henry claimed 4-47 in a gripping contest at The Oval.

It would be a major shock if New Zealand fail to maintain their 100 per cent record on Saturday.

Afghanistan have lost both games so far and suffered another blow when wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad was ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a knee injury, with Ikram Ali Khil replacing him.

New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls (hamstring) is back in contention, but paceman Tim Southee (calf) remains sidelined.

 

TOURNAMENT SO FAR

Advertisement

New Zealand thumped sorry Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their first match in Cardiff, but the nerves were jangling as they made hard work of reaching their target of 245 against the Tigers.

Australia consigned Afghanistan to a seven-wicket loss in Bristol before Gulbadin Naib's men went down by 34 runs in a rain-affected match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

 

WHAT THEY SAID

New Zealand seamer Mark Henry: "We have a new challenge coming up against Afghanistan in different conditions. We'll have to adapt and bring our 'A game' to put our best foot forward to get another win."

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib: "We can take a lot of [positive] things from the last game with Sri Lanka. One time it looked like we were in the game. Me and Najibullah [Zadran] batted really well. We hope we carry on our momentum in the upcoming matches."

 

OPTA FACTS

- The Black Caps won the only previous ODI between the two nations by six wickets at the 2015 World Cup.

- New Zealand have won 10 of their last 11 World Cup matches - their only defeat during that span coming in the final against Australia four years ago.

- Kane Williamson has scored 747 runs in his last 10 ODI knocks in England and Wales.

- Mohammad Nabi took 4-30 against Sri Lanka, equalling his best ODI figures. Just two of his 90 legal balls have been struck for boundaries in the tournament.

Advertisement
Bangladesh v New Zealand: Oval reunion for Tigers and Black Caps
RELATED STORY
New Zealand v Sri Lanka: Black Caps ready to mount another challenge
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs New Zealand - Match Preview
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Three opponents New Zealand might struggle to beat
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan v Sri Lanka: Rain a concern for Cardiff showdown
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka: Today's Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for Afghanistan 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 13, Afghanistan vs New Zealand, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Tom Blundell: New Zealand’s X-factor in World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Australia v Afghanistan: Steve Smith v Rashid Khan will be the battle to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 3, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Why New Zealand will win the match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 11 | Today
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us