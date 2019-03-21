×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Archer surprised by rapid rise to England contention

Omnisport
NEWS
News
43   //    21 Mar 2019, 19:52 IST
Archer_cropped
Jofra Archer in action for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Jofra Archer admits he never expected to be in England contention so quickly after making his decision to leave Barbados for Sussex.

Archer signed a professional contract with the county in 2016, opting to turn his back on a potential international future with West Indies in order to further his career.

Since his debut three years ago Archer has become one of the most exciting prospects in limited-overs cricket, starring for Hobart Hurricanes and Rajasthan Royals as well as Sussex.

Changes to the eligibility rules for England selection means Archer is now available for Trevor Bayliss' side, and he is expected to be in contention for a World Cup place later this year.

The speed at which the 23-year-old has developed has surprised many, including Archer – who has a British passport through his English father – himself.

"I never knew things would have turned out the way they have so quickly," Archer told Wisden Cricket Monthly.

"When I started my residency process the [Sussex] director said, 'You do know it's going to be seven years [before he could play for England]?'

"I said, 'I know, that's fine'.

"I only did it so I could play for Sussex as a local. I was a young boy. I knew I'd stand more of a chance playing county cricket as a local than an overseas."

Advertisement

He added: "It's really hard to get a chance in Barbados. It's either the first team or no team. There's no second XI, there's no academy really. From under 19 you've just got to try and break into the senior team. It's just a long list.

"I was injured at the time so I put myself pretty much to the bottom of that list. No one showed much interest so I just thought I’d try and come to England and give it a couple of years. If it didn’t happen I could always go back and try again."

 

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Bayliss: England quicks driven by Archer threat
RELATED STORY
England surprised by Windies – Richards
RELATED STORY
England 'silly' not to pick him - Archer backed to make World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 English players set to take the tournament by storm
RELATED STORY
Jofra Archer could make his England debut in Pakistan series
RELATED STORY
Archer could miss Big Bash for England chance
RELATED STORY
Archer set to get chance to land England World Cup spot, says Bayliss
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 players who can win the 'Emerging Player of the Year' award
RELATED STORY
Did ECB change residency rules to fast-track Jofra Archer?
RELATED STORY
Archer decision the final piece of England's World Cup jigsaw - Bayliss
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us