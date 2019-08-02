×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: England hoping for good news on Anderson injury, says Broad

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    02 Aug 2019, 00:44 IST
JamesAnderson - cropped
James Anderson receives treatment at Edgbaston

Stuart Broad is hoping for good news as England await an update on the full extent of the injury suffered by James Anderson during the first Ashes Test. 

England's leading Test wicket-taker Anderson had been deemed fit to start the series opener after suffering with a calf problem in recent weeks, but an issue with the same muscle saw him limited to just four overs on Thursday.

Broad, who picked up the slack with a superb five-for, revealed the veteran apologised for his inability to aid the cause.

But England are optimistic that a test on the "tight" calf would return positive results.

"[Anderson] went off straight after his spell but didn't say anything and came out back to field. We don't know the full extent yet," said Broad, in quotes reported by BBC Sport.

"He is a bit quiet and came up to the bowlers and said sorry but there is nothing to be sorry about. He is a bit quiet and bit frustrated.

"All we can hope is the news is better than we expect."

Figures of 5-86 included Broad's 100th Ashes wicket, removing the resolute Steve Smith after an outstanding 144 to close the Australia innings.

Advertisement

Having seen the tourists recover from 122-8 to 284 all out, Broad acknowledged he had forgotten quite how exacting such rollercoaster contests can be in one of sport's greatest rivalries.

"I feel quite exhausted," he said. "I think that comes with the emotion of the first day of an Ashes series.

"You forget how emotionally draining these series can be and we went down to a three-man seam attack, which upped the overs.

"Smith played a wonderful knock, but anytime you bowl them out for under 300 on the first day of a Test match, we're pretty happy.

"It looks like there's runs out there if someone gets in, so we should take encouragement from the way he played.

"Australia threw it back at us after tea and I'd expect that throughout the series."

Advertisement
Ashes 2019: Anderson gives England injury scare
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: James Anderson leaves Edgbaston for scans on 'tight calf'
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Stunning Smith century rescues Australia as England face Anderson wait
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Australia rally on first morning after brilliant Broad burst
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Broad & Woakes tighten England control as Australia crumble
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Probable squad for England
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Three reasons why England will regain the famous urn
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: England announce playing XI for first Test
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: SWOT analysis of Australia's squad
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019, 1st Test: 3 key battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | 03:30 PM
AUS 284/10
ENG 10/0 (2.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: England trail Australia by 274 runs with 10 wickets remaining
AUS VS ENG live score
ESX 133/10 (16.4 ov)
HAM 44/1 (5.1 ov)
LIVE
Hampshire need 90 runs to win from 14.5 overs
ESX VS HAM live score
GLA 172/5 (20.0 ov)
GLO 4/1 (1.0 ov)
LIVE
Gloucestershire need 169 runs to win from 19.0 overs
GLA VS GLO live score
KNT 204/4 (20.0 ov)
MSX 107/4 (12.3 ov)
LIVE
Middlesex need 98 runs to win from 7.3 overs
KNT VS MSX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Global T20 Canada
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Physical Disability World Series
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Euro T20 Slam
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us