Ashes 2019: England's Headingley victory has shifted momentum, claims Broad

02 Sep 2019

Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes after England's win at Headingley

Stuart Broad believes England's dramatic victory at Headingley has shifted momentum away from Australia, even though talisman Steve Smith will return for the fourth Ashes Test.

Ben Stokes' unbeaten 135 inspired England to a one-wicket win in Leeds, keeping the series alive heading into the remaining two matches.

Australia will, however, be able to welcome the series' top run scorer Smith back into the fold at Old Trafford after the batsman missed the third Test due to concussion protocol after being hit on the neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer.

Broad is confident, nevertheless, that momentum has turned in England's favour due to the manner of their dramatic win in the last Test.

"Australia would have felt 99 per cent sure they were retaining the Ashes, with 73 runs needed at Headingley," Broad told a news conference.

"Stokesy and [Jack] Leach's partnership was one of the greatest partnerships English cricket has ever seen. Australia had a really poor hour, they'll reflect on that and I think they got quite a few things wrong.

"So that Test match shifted and with that, the series. We'll come here enjoying what happened last week while knowing that it's gone, but also not forgetting because we can take a lot of energy, spirit from the way we stayed in that Test throughout.

"Yes, we had a terrible first innings batting [making 67 all out], but to keep in the game, keep going and the mindset we did that with.

"I can genuinely say we never felt out of the game, never felt out of the battle and the language was always positive, and that's exactly the mindset we need at Old Trafford.

"We're going to get the same level of support that we did at Headingley, we know the atmosphere will be brilliant here. We know we're going to turn up with a crowd fully behind us and that sort of momentum can certainly drag us through."

Smith's replacement Marnus Labuschagne has proved an equally frustrating opponent for England, with the 25-year-old already the fourth-highest run scorer in the series with 213 from three innings.

Labuschagne appears likely to retain his place even with the return of former Australia captain Smith, who Broad knows has the quality to swiftly shrug off any rustiness.

"We've not bowled at him since Lord's, he's had a period of time without batting in the middle which is a bonus for us," Broad added.

"When a batsman looks in great rhythm then a period of time out of the middle could affect them, but he's world-class, he'll be ready for the conditions he'll face at Old Trafford.

"It's great to have him back, nobody wants to see anyone miss cricket through a head injury and he’ll have been very disappointed not to play at Headingley and very hungry to play in two crucial Test matches."