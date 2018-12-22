×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bancroft considered quitting cricket for yoga teaching during ban

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    22 Dec 2018, 03:08 IST
Bancroftcropped
Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft

Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft has revealed in an open letter to himself that he considered quitting cricket and becoming a yoga teacher during his ban for ball-tampering.

Bancroft was given a nine-month suspension for attempting to alter the condition of the ball with sandpaper during the Newlands Test against South Africa in March.

The opener is set to make his return for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League next week but says the prospect of turning his back on the sport became a realistic possibility when he was not included on a Western Warriors pre-season trip to Brisbane.

Bancroft also stated that doing community service with the Kyle Andrews Foundation also led him to consider his options.

He wrote in a letter published in the West Australian: "Until you are able to acknowledge that you are Cameron Bancroft, the person who plays cricket as a profession, and not Cameron Bancroft the cricketer, you will not be able to move forward.

"This will become a defining moment for you.

"The yoga teacher training course in Melbourne in September helps to grow this passion of yours. You learn about anatomy, how to teach poses, alignment, the philosophy but most importantly you learn that you can use your life to a greater purpose.

"New friends will be made, great people with similar interests. Maybe cricket isn't for you, you'll ask yourself … will you return? Yoga will be such a fulfilling experience. It's hard to feel this reality could exist.

"You meet people fighting battles greater than you can understand, but through your own hardship and journey you can inspire others in the form of yoga. This will be tough to understand now but have faith and embrace uncertainty."

Advertisement

Bancroft, however, said that returning to play grade cricket made him realise he has the desire to resume his career.

"The Willetton District Cricket Club is where your cricketing journey began. You will become the captain and have a great opportunity to give all your love and knowledge to a group of players you maybe neglected through the journey of playing at the highest level," he added.

"The first game will give you the answer about what the game of cricket means to you. It is simply just fun. You wear a blue cap, it won't be a baggy green, but the enjoyment is the same. You love the game. That's the heart of all passion. Cricket is still well and truly a part of who you are."

Omnisport
NEWS
Bancroft to return, teenager Lamichhane to fly the flag...
RELATED STORY
11 cricketers who were caught in controversy in 2018
RELATED STORY
Ball Tampering News: Decision on David Warner, Steve...
RELATED STORY
Ball Tampering News: Warner, Smith, Bancroft bans upheld
RELATED STORY
Australian Cricketers’ Association is right: 'Win at all...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Is the Adelaide victory the...
RELATED STORY
Cricket Australia to maintain Smith, Warner ball...
RELATED STORY
Is Australian cricket heading the West Indies way?
RELATED STORY
Kohli praises youngsters in team, ICC ban WI coach for 2...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian captains of the 21st century and their...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us