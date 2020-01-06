Brown ruled out of England's T20 and ODI series against South Africa

England will be without seamer Pat Brown for the Twenty20 and ODI matches against South Africa due to a back injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed.

Worcestershire paceman Brown suffered a recurrence of lower back issues while preparing to play for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.

Scans revealed a partial stress fracture and the 21-year-old has withdrawn from all cricket for the time being.

Brown will return to England to begin his rehabilitation with his county.

The ECB added England will confirm a replacement for the three-match ODI series, which starts on February 4, and the three T20s to follow.