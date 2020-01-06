Brown ruled out of England's T20 and ODI series against South Africa
Published Jan 06, 2020
England will be without seamer Pat Brown for the Twenty20 and ODI matches against South Africa due to a back injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed.
Worcestershire paceman Brown suffered a recurrence of lower back issues while preparing to play for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.
Scans revealed a partial stress fracture and the 21-year-old has withdrawn from all cricket for the time being.
Brown will return to England to begin his rehabilitation with his county.
The ECB added England will confirm a replacement for the three-match ODI series, which starts on February 4, and the three T20s to follow.
