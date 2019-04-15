×
Capitals gain as seam trio put Sunrisers in the shade

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    15 Apr 2019, 02:30 IST
Morris_cropped
Chris Morris, who claimed three wickets for Delhi in one over.

Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a dramatic batting collapse to lose by 39 runs against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Chasing 156 to the do the double over the Capitals this season, Hyderabad were 101-2 at one stage in their reply with captain David Warner going well.

However, they lost their last eight wickets in a hurry for 15 runs to be bowled out for 116, only Warner - who made 51 - and opening partner Jonny Bairstow (41) reaching double figures.

Keemo Paul posted impressive figures of 3-17 while there were also a trio of wickets apiece for South African duo Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer top scored for Delhi with 45, while Colin Munro was the only batsmen who managed to play fluently in the contest, making 40 from just 24 deliveries.

The Capitals finished up on 155-7, a total their seam-dominated attack comfortably defended as they condemned the fading Sunrisers to a third successive loss.

 

MUNRO GETS THINGS MOVING

Delhi found the going tough after being asked to bat, not helped by Khaleel Ahmed dismissing openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan cheaply.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan restricted the Capitals further during his impressive four-over stint, giving up only 22 runs while picking up the wicket of all-rounder Morris, who was bowled by a delivery that hurried through off the pitch.

However, Munro's blitz - he scored 34 of his runs in boundaries - lifted the pace. Iyer's innings spanned 40 balls, while the usually aggressive Rishabh Pant was restricted to 23 from 19.

 

FROM (HYDERA)BAD TO WORSE

While Warner and Bairstow put on 72 for the first wicket, Hyderabad's progress was steady rather than spectacular.

Paul broke the stand when he tempted Bairstow with a slower delivery that ended up in the hands of Rabada in the deep, with the West Indies all-rounder following up with the dismissal of Kane Williamson.

With the pressure building, Morris capitalised. The seamer claimed three wickets in an eventful 18th over as Hyderabad's chase fell apart, meaning they were bowled out with eight balls remaining.

The impressive victory - their fifth in eight outings so far - moves Delhi up to second in the table.

