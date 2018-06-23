Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chandimal appeal against ban rejected

Having been charged for changing the condition of the ball, Dinesh Chandimal's appeal against his one-match ban has been dismissed.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 23 Jun 2018, 02:16 IST
32
DineshChandimal - Cropped
Sri Lanka batsman Dinesh Chandimal

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal will miss the third Test against West Indies after his appeal against a one-match ban for changing the condition of the ball was rejected.

Chandimal was given two suspension points and fined 100 per cent of his match fee after the second Test in Gros Islet, having been found guilty of the offence.

The skipper appealed against the decision made by on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould and third umpire Richard Kettleborough, who had reviewed footage of Friday's final session.

The officials ruled that he appeared to take something out of his left pocket and put it in his mouth before applying the artificial substance to the ball.

Michael Beloff QC, the chairman of the ICC Code of Conduct Commission, was sent out to hear Chandimal's appeal, but he has ruled in favour of the original decision, meaning Sri Lanka will be without their captain when the series, which West Indies lead 1-0, continues on Saturday.

Beloff said: "I express my gratitude to all who, although located in four different places, London, Colombo, Dubai and Barbados, collaborated in enabling me to reach a decision in time for the third test between the West Indies and Sri Lanka."

A full written reasoning will be published on June 27.

Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha earlier admitted a serious breach of the ICC Code of Conduct after refusing to take the field on Saturday in protest at the umpires' change of ball.

