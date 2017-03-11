Cummins called up to replace Starc for Australia

After Mitchell Starc was ruled out of the India series, Pat Cummins was called up by Australia.

by Omnisport News 11 Mar 2017, 09:03 IST

Australia paceman Pat Cummins

Paceman Pat Cummins could make his first Test appearance since 2011 after being called up to replace Mitchell Starc for Australia's series against India.

Starc was ruled out of the final two Tests after suffering a stress fracture in his right foot.

Cummins, one of Australia's injury-riddled speedsters, impressed on his Sheffield Shield return.

He took 8-104 for New South Wales in the four-day match which finished on Friday.

"It's unfortunate to lose Mitch out of the squad in India," Australia chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said.

"In selecting Pat, we were looking for a strike bowling replacement option.

"Pat has impressed in his return to cricket this summer with consistent performances in his ODI, Twenty20 International and Big Bash matches.

"He has also had a very good Sheffield Shield return for New South Wales, after six years off, where he made a notable Shield best 4-57 in the first innings, before bettering those figures in the second innings with 4-47 in his man-of-the-match performance."

Cummins, 23, has played just nine first-class games, while his only Test appearance came against South Africa in November 2011.

Australia's four-match series against India is locked at 1-1 ahead of the third Test starting in Ranchi on Thursday.