Current Indian bowling attack can take 20 wickets in every Test: Dravid

PTI
NEWS
News
16   //    29 Dec 2018, 22:10 IST

Chennai, Dec 29 (PTI) Former captain Rahul Dravid Saturday hailed the current Indian bowling attack and said its ability to take 20 wickets in a Test has given a huge fillip to the team.

"It is fantastic to see the kind of bowling we've been doing. We've consistently been taking 20 wickets, and we look like taking 20 wickets in every Test," he said here.

"When you start a Test knowing your bowling attack can take 20 wickets, it gives you a huge fillip. At the moment, we've got four or five guys (fast bowlers). The bench strength in the fast bowling department is pretty good," he added.

Dravid, the coach of India 'A' and under-19 teams, lauded the Cheteshwar Pujara for his brilliant form in the ongoing series against Australia.

"He has been brilliant in the series. If we go on to win tomorrow (Sunday). He, then, would've played two match-winning innings in two Test matches that India has won. I think it's terrific, the way he has come back after not being picked for the first Test match in England," he said after the final of the Chennai leg of the Junior Super Kings T20 tournament.

He also had a piece of advice for the youngsters to learn from every game.

"Every game is a learning experience. This is a journey. You are lucky to be playing such tournaments. These are opportunities to learn," Dravid said.

"The higher you go, it is about the mind. You need to learn to handle pressure. The people who will stand out are those who can handle the pressure better," he said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
