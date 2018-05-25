Devon Smith back in Windies squad, Hamilton earns maiden call-up

Three years on from his last Test appearance, Devon Smith has been given another chance to improve a modest record at international level.

Devon Smith in action for West Indies

Devon Smith has been recalled to West Indies' squad for their Test series against Sri Lanka, while wicketkeeper-batsman Jahmar Hamilton has been selected for the first time.

Opener Smith, who averages a modest 25 from 38 previous Test outings, has been brought back at the age of 36, having last featured against England three years ago. Chairman of selectors Courtney Browne cited the veteran's fine form in domestic cricket as the reason for his return.

Hamilton, meanwhile, is one of two wicketkeeper-batsmen in a 13-man squad, alongside Shane Dowrich.

"Jahmar Hamilton comes into the squad after consecutive strong performances over the last three years and [he] showed even better quality in the A-Team series against the England Lions," said Browne.

Sunil Ambris, Jermaine Blackwood and Raymon Reifer all drop out, while there is also no place for Alzarri Joseph as he recovers from a back injury.

The first of three Tests between West Indies and Sri Lanka starts in Port of Spain on June 6.

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Devon Smith.