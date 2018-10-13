×
Duminy seals straightforward T20I series success for South Africa

13 Oct 2018, 01:19 IST
South Africa's JP Duminy

JP Duminy helped South Africa ease to another Twenty20 international victory over Zimbabwe to clinch the series with a match to spare on Friday.

The Proteas had won the opening game of a three-match series - despite a late Zimbabwe rally - and the home side, chasing 133, were comfortable again as they met their target with six wickets and 26 deliveries to spare.

It was an evening when few players on either side truly shone but Duminy, making a joint-record 78th T20 appearance for South Africa, did more than most.

Duminy's knock of 33 not out was the best of any home player in Potchefstroom and partnerships of 44 with Heinrich Klaasen and 33 with David Miller got the job done, with the milestone man sealing victory with a pull for four.

Zimbabwe had struggled with the bat during Tuesday's match until Peter Moor arrived at the crease and the tourists were again in a poor position as he made his way to the middle after a dismal powerplay.

Robbie Frylinck (2-20) took the crucial wicket of captain Hamilton Masakadza (21), who had smashed a couple of early sixes, and the batting side stuttered to 64-4 after more than 12 overs when Moor (9) came in.

There was improvement from that point again but it was partner Sean Williams (41) who provided the heavy lifting this time in a 37-run stand with Moor for the fifth wicket.

Yet that was as good as it got for Zimbabwe, man-of-the-match Dane Paterson (2-22) removing Williams as the visitors saw out the full 20 overs but set only a modest target that South Africa soon started chipping away at.

There were early setbacks as Rassie van der Dussen - a star on debut last time out - was caught and bowled by Chris Mpofu at 13, the dangerous Brandon Mavuta removed Quinton de Kock for 26, and Faf du Plessis (12) soon followed.

But the Proteas had passed 50 before the end of the powerplay and Duminy steadied the ship, plugging away as Klaasen's (22) big hitting kept the hosts on track.

Klaasen departed to Williams but Miller (19no) ensured a smooth transition and gave Duminy the platform to wrap up victory, his fourth boundary completing the job with plenty of time to spare.

The two sides meet again in Benoni on Sunday.

