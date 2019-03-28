×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Finch & Cummins lead Australia to series win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28 Mar 2019, 01:38 IST
Finch-Cropped
Australia's Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch was again the talisman for Australia as they clinched the ODI series against Pakistan with a comfortable win in Abu Dhabi.

Finch hit centuries in each of Australia's victories in Sharjah and, though he did not reach three figures on this occasion, it was the captain who once more made the key contribution.

The opener laid the foundation for Australia, hitting 90 off 136 balls and forming a third-wicket stand of 84 with Peter Handscomb.

Glenn Maxwell added 71 from 55 balls as Australia finished on 266-6, before Pat Cummins took 3-24 to help seal an 80-run win and an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-game series.

Usman Khawaja scored 88 in the previous match but was cleaned up for a six-ball duck by Usman Shinwari as Pakistan made a promising start, with Shaun Marsh soon following him to leave Australia on 20-2.

However, Handscomb, who hit Mohammad Hasnain for four boundaries in the ninth over, and Finch more than steadied the ship and the latter brought up his half-century from 82 balls with a two off Imad Wasim.

He upped the pace after securing his fifty but was denied a third successive ton when he holed out to long-on to become Yasir Shah's sole wicket.

Maxwell was typically aggressive and smacked eight fours and a six, though a run out denied him the opportunity to press further on the accelerator in the final two overs.

Advertisement

Yet 266 proved more than enough, Pakistan slumping to 16-3 after just seven overs as Shan Masood (2), Haris Sohail (1) and Mohammed Rizwan (0) all fell to Cummins.

Imam-ul-Haq (46) provided some solidity to the Pakistan innings but Maxwell was influential again, trapping the opener lbw.

The middle order proved much more difficult to remove than the top but the designated hosts' response never looked like a match-winning one and their hopes of salvaging a victory effectively went when Jason Behrendorff ended a stand of 53 between Imad (43) and Umar Akmal (36) by removing the latter.

From there the tail folded quickly against the spin of Adam Zampa (4-43), who wrapped up a result that condemns Pakistan to their first bilateral ODI series defeat in the United Arab Emirates since 2015.

Omnisport
NEWS
Pakistan vs Australia ODI series: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Australia seal the series with a resounding 80-run win 
RELATED STORY
Finch hits another century as Australia win second ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 reasons why Australia will win the ODI series
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2019, 1st ODI: Match details, team news, key players & predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Australia v India Test Series 2018-19: The Underperforming XI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: How the visitors scripted an unlikely comeback to win the series
RELATED STORY
Watch: All the hilarious banter and sledges from the India-Australia Test series
RELATED STORY
Cummins thwarts India as Australia dig deep
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, ODI series: Hits and misses
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 6 | Today
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 5 | Yesterday
DD 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DD VS CSK live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us