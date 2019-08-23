Former England batsman Hameed to be released by Lancashire

Haseeb Hameed will leave Lancashire at the end of the season after the county elected not to renew the youngster's contract.

Opening batsman Hameed looked set to become the natural successor to Andrew Strauss when he shone on his England debut in India in 2016, aged 19.

Having made his first-class bow against Glamorgan in 2015, Hameed earned three England Test caps during the series against India, scoring two half-centuries.

However, his form has tailed off dramatically over recent seasons, and he averaged below 10 across 17 innings in the 2018 County Championship.

Lancashire director of cricket Paul Allott stated at the start of the 2019 campaign that Hameed was "hanging on by his fingertips", and the county have now decided against renewing the 22-year-old's deal.

"The club met with Haseeb on Friday and explained its decision, and the 22-year-old is now free to discuss opportunities with other counties," Lancashire stated on their website.

"The club would like to thank Haseeb for all of his commitment and efforts since he made his first-class debut in the 2015 season, having come through the academy."

Hameed started 2019 in strong form, scoring 117 in an early-season match at Lord's, but has only made 341 runs in total this season.