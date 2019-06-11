×
Furious Shahzad threatens to quit after early World Cup exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
575   //    11 Jun 2019, 00:14 IST
Shahzadcropped
Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad

Mohammad Shahzad has threatened to quit after claiming he was wrongly withdrawn from Afghanistan's Cricket World Cup squad.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was replaced by Ikram Ali Khil after being ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a knee injury last week.

Shahzad retired hurt in a warm-up game against Pakistan before featuring in the defeats to Australia and Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan Cricket Board chief executive Asadullah Khan told ESPN Cricinfo Shahzad was not fit enough to play any further part, but the 32-year-old says insists that was not the case.

"I went to a doctor in London and he drained my knee of some fluids, gave me a pill and said that I could play after resting for two-three days," Shahzad said after flying home.

"I had a practice session, bowled, batted, and had a keeping session... had lunch with my team-mates, and then sat down in the team bus only to see the ICC press release on my phone saying I am out of the World Cup. That was the moment when I found out that I was unfit.

"I asked the manager, who asked me to put the phone in my pocket and talk to the doctor. The doctor looked at me helplessly and said he couldn't do anything.

"I don't know what is the problem. If they have a problem, they should let me know. If they don't want me to play, I will quit cricket.

"I don't see myself playing anymore. It's a dream to play the World Cup. I was removed from the 2015 World Cup [due to a lack of fitness] and now this one as well. I am going to consult with friends and family. My heart isn't in cricket anymore."

