Getting shirty at Lord's! Jackets come off as Cricket World Cup hots up

Omnisport
NEWS
News
54   //    29 Jun 2019, 19:54 IST
Smith_out_Lords_cropped
Steve Smith heads back into the pavilion after being dismissed at Lord's.

Australia and New Zealand got a little heated at Lord's as rising temperatures led to a cooling off period for the members at the famous ground.

The trans-Tasman rivals faced each other in a mouth-watering fixture at the Cricket World Cup on Saturday - and the players experienced weather more akin to what they would normally expect at home.

After rain hampered the early stages of the tournament, Lord's was bathed in glorious sunshine as a heatwave spread across Europe, leading to Britain experiencing the hottest day of the year so far.

With temperatures exceeding 30C in London, the venue confirmed the usual rule of wearing a jacket in the pavilion was temporarily relaxed, allowing members to breathe a little easier.

Gentlemen should wear "lounge suits or tailored jacket and trousers, shirt, tie or cravat and shoes with socks" when in the historic building, according to the official Lord's website, though those strict guidelines have been cooled to help cope with the conditions.

"Owing to today's abnormally warm weather conditions, MCC members may remove their jackets in the Pavilion," a tweet from the account for Lord's read.

Australia and New Zealand will not want to be put in the shade by their neighbours out in the middle, with the countries meeting in a repeat of the 2015 final.

