Haddin confirmed as Australia fielding coach

Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin is back in the national team fold as a coach just two years on from his retirement as a player.

by Omnisport News 10 Aug 2017, 13:53 IST

Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin has been confirmed as the team's new fielding coach, agreeing a deal until 2019.

Haddin, a veteran of 66 Tests and 126 ODI appearances, last represented his country during the 2015 Ashes series, before retiring from internationals in September of that year.

The 39-year-old remains active in the many Twenty20 leagues around the world, but he will now join Australia's staff on a full-time basis, starting with the two-Test tour of Bangladesh this month.

Haddin has previously worked on Australia's tour of New Zealand, as well as with the A side, and replaces Greg Blewett, who stepped away from a national role to join South Australia.

"I am thrilled to get the opportunity to work with this young group of players," Haddin said.

"I grew up in an era of players like Andrew Symonds and Ricky Ponting who gave Australian cricket a real identity in the standards of world-class fielding.

"They were the type of players who took it personally if the team wasn't fielding well and that created a level for the rest of the group to aspire to.

"I want to hold this group accountable to that kind of standard and I believe we have the talent to do that. It will be hard work but I am looking forward to the challenge.

"Given my background is in wicketkeeping it will be great to be able to work with the 'keepers in the side and give them a sounding board."

Australia coach Darren Lehmann believes Haddin's appointment will bring fresh impetus as preparations for the Ashes, which starts in November, get under way.

"It's starting to get back on track, it was a changing of the guard I suppose," Lehmann told cricket.com.au.

"We had a really solid fielding group when we had all the experienced guys in the World Cup year, but in the last couple of years there's been a lot of changes in the player group with some younger guys coming in."