×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hales axe came after 'complete breakdown in trust', says England captain Morgan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
45   //    02 May 2019, 19:56 IST
Hales-Cropped
Opening batsman Alex Hales

Alex Hales' deselection from all England squads ahead of the World Cup came as a result of a "complete breakdown in trust", captain Eoin Morgan has said.

The opening batsman recently served a reported 21-day suspension for what his spokesman described as an "off-field incident".

On Monday he was withdrawn from England's preliminary World Cup squad, as well as the groups for the one-day international against Ireland on Friday and the ODI series and T20 against Pakistan, by director of England cricket Ashley Giles.

Ahead of the meeting with Ireland at Malahide, Morgan told BBC Sport: "Everybody in a senior players' meeting agreed that the best decision was for Alex to be deselected.

"We believe it is the right call, made considering everyone in the squad.

"We have worked extremely hard over the last 18 months to establish our culture and work towards values that everyone across all three formats could adhere to, respect and relate to.

"We have been at that stage for six or seven months. They are in place. There has been a complete disregard for those values.

"There has been a complete breakdown in trust between Alex and the team. Everybody in the senior players' meeting agreed that the best decision for the team and the culture moving forward was for Alex to be deselected.

"We don't make that final call. I communicated this to Ashley Giles and the decision was made. It's important now that Alex uses the support around him to try to turn things around."

Advertisement
Jason Roy and Alex Hales out of England squad for series against Ireland and Pakistan
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Hales axed from England squads
RELATED STORY
Buttler and Morgan pummel Windies in record-breaking England innings
RELATED STORY
Morgan 'extremely proud' after England embarrass Windies
RELATED STORY
Morgan hails 'champion racehorse' Buttler after incredible ODI win
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Alex Hales withdrawn from England squad for World Cup
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs England 2019: England re-assert why their ODI batting lineup is the best in the world
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs England, 4th ODI: England beat West Indies by 29 runs in a high scoring thriller
RELATED STORY
Windies make unwanted history as England complete T20 whitewash
RELATED STORY
Alex Hales banned for recreational drug use
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 51
MI 35/0 (3.5 ov)
SRH
LIVE
Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat.
MI VS SRH live score
Match 50 | Yesterday
CSK 179/4 (20.0 ov)
DC 99/10 (16.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 80 runs
CSK VS DC live score
Match 52 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
ODI World Cup
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us