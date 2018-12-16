×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Harbhajan 'broke down crying' while 'apologising' for monkeygate: Symonds

PTI
NEWS
News
67   //    16 Dec 2018, 10:06 IST

Perth, Dec 16 (AFP) Andrew Symonds says India spinner Harbhajan Singh "broke down crying" while making peace after the infamous 'monkeygate' episode had sent the former Australian all-rounder into a downward spiral.

A decade on from the ugly incident in the 2008 Sydney Test, where Harbhajan was accused of calling Symonds a "monkey", the Australian said they emotionally called a truce three years later.

The pair buried the hatchet while turning up for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

"...He actually broke down crying, and I could just see that was a huge weight off his shoulders, he had to get rid of it. We shook hands and I gave him a hug and said: 'Mate, it's all good. It's dealt with'," Symonds told 'Fox Sports'.

Harbhajan, who at time denied any wrongdoing, was suspended for three matches. But the ban was overturned after the visiting team, feeling hard done-by, lodged a protest in what was an all-time low in India-Australia cricket relations.

Reliving, Symonds said, "We go to a very wealthy man's place for a barbecue, drinks and dinner one night and the whole team's there and he had guests there, and Harbhajan said 'mate, can I speak to you for a minute out in the garden out the front'.

"He goes, 'look, I've got to say sorry to you for what I did to you in Sydney. I apologise, I hope I didn't cause you, your family, your friends too much harm and I really apologise for what I said, I shouldn't have said it'."

Symonds, who was born in England with one of his parents of West Indian background, has previously recounted how his life went downhill after the incident.

The burly all-rounder, who felt let down by the system, started drinking heavily and in June 2009 his Cricket Australia contract was withdrawn after he was sent home from the World T20 following the latest in a series of alcohol-related indiscretions.

"I suppose this would be the moment where my whole persona to cricket changed," Symonds, who is commentating on India's current tour of Australia, said of 'monkeygate'.

"I didn't realise how powerful one player, one incident, how much money was at stake and the ramifications

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Top 5 hyped controversies during India Australia series...
RELATED STORY
IPL Rewind: When Harbhajan Singh slapped Sreesanth 
RELATED STORY
5 Controversial India-Australia clashes that can never be...
RELATED STORY
Five overseas stars who improved their image in India...
RELATED STORY
Players with the most number of International matches...
RELATED STORY
Remembering Andrew Symonds: Unconventional by approach,...
RELATED STORY
Remembering Harbhajan Singh's 10-wicket match haul...
RELATED STORY
5 Australian cricketers Indians love to hate
RELATED STORY
5 most controversial overseas incidents in Indian cricket
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian wins against Australia in Tests
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test
AUS 326/10
IND 254/8 (96.2 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | India trail Australia by 72 runs with 2 wickets remaining
AUS VS IND live score
1st Test
SL 282/10
NZ 286/2 (78.1 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | New Zealand lead Sri Lanka by 4 runs with 8 wickets remaining
SL VS NZ live score
BRH-W 174/8 (20.0 ov)
MLR-W 36/0 (3.5 ov)
LIVE
Melbourne Renegades Women need 139 runs to win from 16.1 overs
BRH-W VS MLR-W live score
SYS-W 158/3 (20.0 ov)
HBH-W 83/6 (10.2 ov)
LIVE
Hobart Hurricanes Women need 76 runs to win from 9.4 overs
SYS-W VS HBH-W live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us