Dubai, May 23 (PTI) New Zealand's Mike Hesson today replaced Australian Darren Lehmann as the coach representative in the ICC Cricket Committee led by former India captain Anil Kumble.

Lehmann had stepped down as Australia coach in the wake of the ball-tampering controversy in South Africa in March, making him ineligible to be a part of the committee.

Former Australia women's captain and ICC Cricket Hall of Famer Belinda Clark and Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer have also been appointed to the committee, the ICC said in a statement.

Andrew Strauss and Mahela Jayawardena are past player representatives.

Clark has been appointed as the women's cricket representative and replaces Clare Connor (who has completed her third and final three-year term), Coezter has replaced Ireland's Kevin O'Brien as the Associate Members representative (Ireland is now a Full Member, which means O'Brien has become ineligible).

Hesson, 43, has been New Zealand's coach since 2012. He masterminded the Black Caps' maiden appearance in the final of the World Cup in 2015.

Under Hesson, New Zealand achieved their highest Test, ODI and T20I rankings, rising to third in Tests in July 2015, second in ODIs in May 2016 and No.1 in T20Is in May 2016.

Clark captained Australia to World Cup titles in 1997 and 2005. She also played 15 Tests and 118 ODIs in a career spanning from 1991 to 2005 during which she scored 919 and 4,844 runs respectively.

Coetzer made his international debut in 2008 and has to date played 49 ODIs and 39 T20Is in which he has scored 1,911 and 850 runs respectively. He replaced Gordon Drummond as Scotland captain in May 2013.

All three have been appointed to the committee for an initial three-year term each and next week's annual meeting in Mumbai will be their first meeting.

The Cricket Committee will be meeting in Mumbai on May 28 and 29 to discuss, among other issues, the relevance of toss.

Spirit of Cricket and player behavior, World Test Championship playing conditions and the pace of play are some of the items on the agenda for the meeting.

The ICC Cricket Committee is representative of all stakeholders in the modern game, including players, umpires, and the media.

It is empowered to make recommendations on cricket playing issues to the Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) and, if the matter is a policy matter, the ICC Board for approval.

The ICC Cricket Committee:

Chairman Anil Kumble (former India captain)

Ex-Officio Shashank Manohar (ICC Chairman) and David Richardson (ICC Chief Executive)

Past Player representatives Andrew Strauss (former England captain); Mahela Jayawardena (former Sri Lanka captain)

Current Player representatives Rahul Dravid (former India captain); Tim May (former Australia off-spinner and ex-CEO of FICA)

Full Member team coach representative Mike Hesson (New Zealand team coach)

Associate Members representative Kyle Coetzer (Scotland captain)

Women's Cricket representative Belinda Clark (Former Australia captain, ICC Cricket Hall of Famer and two-time World Cup winning captain)

Full Member representative David White (NZC chief executive)

Media representative Shaun Pollock (former South Africa captain and a respected commentator)

Umpires' representative Richard Kettleborough (member of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires)

Referees' representative Ranjan Madugalle (ICC chief match referee and former Sri Lanka captain)

MCC representative John Stephenson (MCC's Head of Cricket)