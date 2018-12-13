×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India beat Pakistan to reach final of Emerging Teams Asia Cup

PTI
NEWS
News
30   //    13 Dec 2018, 18:16 IST

Colombo, Dec 13 (PTI) Nirtish Rana and Himmat Singh struck unbeaten half-centuries to help India beat Pakistan by seven wickets and seal a spot in the final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup here Thursday.

The Delhi duo added 126 runs for the fourth wicket after India suffered a few early blows, while chasing 173.

Rana scored 60 in as many balls, Himmat made 59 off 58 deliveries with India overhauling the target in 27.3 overs.

Singh smashed five sixes including three successive ones off Mohammad Asgar, while Rana hit three maximums.

Winning the toss and inviting Pakistan to bat first, India bowled out Pakistan for 172 in 44.4 overs.

Captain and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 67, while Saud Shakeel contributed 62 runs. Opener Zeeshan Malik made 17 runs.

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande was the most successful bowler for India, returning figures of 4/38 in 9.4 overs.

India, who were placed in Group A, defeated Afghanistan by 84 runs in their opening match and capped the group round with a six-wicket victory over Oman and a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

Pakistan started the tournament on a high, thrashing Hong Kong by 225-runs in their opening match. Pakistan then defeated United Arab Emirates (UAE) by nine wickets, but lost to Bangladesh on Sunday by 84 runs in their Pool B match to set-up a semi-final clash with their arch-rivals.

A total of eight teams -- Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, India, Oman, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and UAE -- are participating in the tournament, which kicked off on December 6.

The final will be played here on Saturday

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan all-time Asia Cup XI 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 things India need to overcome in order...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Final- Statistical Highlights
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup: Is an India vs Pakistan Final on the cards?
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan vs India- Statistical Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Super Fours: Strongest Indian XI to beat...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, 2018: Three reasons why India beat Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 Reasons why India-Bangladesh could be a...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Best of India-Pakistan clashes in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us